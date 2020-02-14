CanEx to showcase cannabis opportunities in the Caribbean and LATAM in New York

Investors in search of the key trends shaping the global cannabis industry in 2020, will be able to learn more at the CanEx Investment Summit New York, to be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Dream Downtown in New York.

The event will offer key insights into some of the pressing matters facing the industry, including the vexed issue of banking challenges that continue to negatively impact the industry.

The keynote address will be delivered by banking expert, Tyler Beuerlein, chief revenue officer of Hypur and chairman of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) Banking and Financial Services Committee.

Summit speakers include stakeholders, business operators and leading policymakers who address issues such as financing solutions, social impact of investing, and specific market opportunities in the emerging markets.

Jamaica's and Barbados' leading regulators, including Cindy Lightbourne, chairman of the Jamaica Cannabis Licensing Authority; Lincoln Allen, CEO of the Jamaica Cannabis Licensing Authority; and Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, CEO of the Barbados Cannabis Licensing Authority, are also slated to speak at the event. Other speakersinclude Ross O'Brien, founder and CEO of Bonaventure Equity and author of Cannabis Capital; Wayne Isaacs, CEO of Green Stripe Naturals; Stephane Toupin, president of Ridgetop Lighting; Rajit Khanna, managing partner of Grow Capital; Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis; Roz McCarthy, founder of Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana; Mike Zaytsey, founder of High NY and T'Shura Gibbs, CEO of Zimmer & Co.

“Cannabis 2.0, is about recognising the current opportunity amongst the noise emanating from the stock market aftermath of 'buy the rumour, sell the news' and continued regulatory hurdles, by focusing on the fact that potentially suitable global opportunities now come at a far better valuation, and even more importantly, with teams that by necessity are more focused on realistically achievable plans and capital spend,” stated Khanna, the managing partner of Grow Capital in a release from Canex.

The event will also feature five different companies who will be presenting investment opportunities via investment pitches spanning Caribbean, North American, and Mexican business opportunities.

CanEx Investment Summits are aimed at investors, private wealth managers, entrepreneurs, attorneys, bankers, and industry stakeholders looking for insight into cannabis markets. Summits have previously tackled topics such as bridging the gap between trade and legal investment opportunities.

CanEx Investments Summits are also planned for London, United Kingdom; Mumbai, India; Barbados; Trinidad and Tobago; and the Cayman Islands this year.