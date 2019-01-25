Capital markets should be allowed to enhance growth and development — Gooden

COUNTRIES with well-developed capital markets experience higher economic growth than countries without, declared the CEO of NCB Capital Markets, Steven Gooden, at the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) 14th Regional Conference on Investments & Capital Markets held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

This year the theme is “Expanding our borders: Securing our future”.

Gooden pointed out that empirical research suggests that the capital markets enhances economic growth and development. But he cautioned that the reality is that in the Caribbean, the role of the capital markets and the importance of its various players in facilitating GDP growth is generally not understood, or at best not fully appreciated.

“In Jamaica, the size of the non-bank financial sector, which are active participants in the capital markets, stood at approximately $1.7 trillion, exceeding that of the banking system. The data then suggests that the opportunity for capital markets-driven growth is tremendous, especially at a time when the government is a net re-payer of debt. If we are to achieve the illusive 4 to 5 per cent GDP growth, a well-functioning capital market is necessary,” said Gooden who is also the president of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association ( JSDA).

The NCB Capital Markets boss singled out the Jamaican government for praise on the work it has begun to facilitate the deepening of the capital markets during the last calendar year. He noted that there is now a greater openness on the part of the Central Bank as it relates to the importance of the capital markets.

He commended the government on the initiative to strengthen the institutional framework of the Bank of Jamaica via an amendment to the Bank of Jamaica Act. However, he called for representation from the non-bank financial sector in any body responsible for developing and implementing policies impacting the financial system.

While Gooden acknowledged progress being made he was unequivocal in highlighting shortcomings and constraints that stymie the capital market and its further development.

Chief among those he highlighted was the limitation placed on fund managers and securities dealers in acquiring foreign currency denominated debt securities issued by local companies as well as the restriction on local companies and securities dealers to issue foreign currency debt securities.

“This goes counter to the notion of having a liberalised foreign currency market and is anti-competitive. We understand the concern regarding the potential impact of the capital markets on the foreign currency market. However, given Jamaica's experience with foreign currency movement over the decades, making a significant dent on the level of dollarisation in the financial system may very well take a generation.

“As such, for the foreseeable future, there will always be an existing pool of US dollar liquidity for corporates to tap into without investors having to convert from local currency to US dollars.”

To buttress his point he pointed out that there are companies that are natural borrowers of US dollars such as BPOs and hotels and that 26 per cent of all loans are hard currency denominated.

Underscoring his assertion, Gooden said: “The problem occurs when these companies are forced to borrow in local currency then convert to US dollars instead of tapping into the existing pool of hard currency liquidity. This essentially creates currency pressures… the same problem the authorities are trying to avoid.”

Casting his eye over attracting more international investors, the NCB Capital Markets boss surmised that given the improved outlook for the economy and the attention that Jamaica has been receiving internationally, it is very likely that sizeable foreign currency denominated capital market transactions will attract international investors, bringing in more hard currency into the country.

“High net worth individuals that really want hard currency exposure, will just simply move their funds overseas if there is a scarcity of quality local assets to invest in, creating a bigger problem – that of capital flight.

“We understand that the capital markets could cause occasional volatility in the foreign currency market; we, however, believe that the concern is overstated and that the residual risk is manageable.

“Instead of shunning the hard currency aspect of the market, let us embrace it and use it as a catalyst for greater financial inclusion. Our recommendation is to set a discreet timeframe for relaxation of these restrictions. An appropriate timeframe will allow stakeholders to plan to mitigate any resulting risk while fully capitalising on the opportunities that will arise.”

Turning his attention to the matter of tax inequality, Gooden pointed out that regulated financial entities with the exception of life insurance companies are subject to a corporate income tax rate of 33 1/3 per cent compared to other companies taxed at 25 per cent.

Additionally, he added, there is a tax of 0.25 per cent on assets which for income tax purposes is not a tax-deductible expense.

“This inequality, the asset tax in particular, came about at a time when the government embarked on programmes to improve its fiscal situation. Fast-forward six years and the government's fiscal situation has improved and now the country has moved from a fiscal deficit of 3.9 per cent of GDP to a surplus of 0.1 per cent and debt to GDP of 132.5 per cent to close to 100 per cent of GDP.

“Now that the country is on the right track, we believe it is now time to revisit the regime. Now is the time to remove the current asset tax and bring the corporate tax rate of financial institutions in line with non-financial companies. There is no other country in our region with this level of tax differentiation,” said Gooden.