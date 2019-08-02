Caribbean Development Bank pledges support to MSMEs for regional procurement policies

The Caribbean Development Bank's (CDB) procurement officer, Johanna Pelaez says regional procurement initiatives to assist micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are underway.

In an interview with the Caribbean Business Report, Pelaez revealed that under the technical division, special offices are dedicated to developing projects that are targeted to support the growth of not only MSMEs but also businesses in the creative industry as well.

“The technical support that we will be giving them is to establish themselves as a company or organisation,” she stated.

“We will have training on how to do procurement and how to carry out project implementation and project management practices, how to access opportunities and how procurement is undertaken in the capacity given in the particular sector that they work in.”

Pelaez added that CBD also aims to make procurement processes more flexible in the requirements for the size of the businesses that can bid on the projects, as an incentive to foster participation and break barriers for MSMEs.

“Through CDB finance projects, we have different types of procurement opportunities, from very small and individual assignments to larger assignments; so what we are trying to do is to encourage MSMEs to come together,” she said.

“We are not targeting companies outside the region, but really focusing on what the region has to offer, because we know it's cost effective for everybody and the expertise that is in the region has that specific knowledge of how the region operates, as opposed to those businesses that are outside of the region”.

Pelaez added that the CDB will work closely with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to develop these technical assistances for MSMEs and the creative sector to build capacity and develop skills so that they can compete in the market.