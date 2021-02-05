Caribbean Export appoints new head
The region's export marketing and investment promotion body, Caribbean Export Development Agency, has appointed Deodat Maharaj as executive director effective Monday last.
“Maharaj, a national of Trinidad and Tobago, has extensive experience in international trade, working with the private sector, governments, and multilateral institutions in a career spanning more than 25 years,” Caribbean Export said.
“He knows the region well, having lived and worked in Barbados, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, served with the Caribbean Development Bank, and has consistently championed the development agenda of the region in his various roles. ”
Maharaj previously served as deputy secretary general of the 54-nation Commonwealth, where he led its work in economic and social development. He also spearheaded the trade and investment agenda for the Commonwealth across its developing country membership in the Caribbean, Pacific, Africa, and Asia.
“Maharaj understands the vital role of the private sector as a key driver and partner in development and in sustainable development goals achievement in partnership with government. He also recognises the importance of creating an enabling environment for business to succeed and the imperative of attracting foreign direct investment in regions such as ours,” the agency indicated, further adding that Maharaj supported the establishment of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and sat on its advisory board for three years.
A graduate of The University of the West Indies, Maharaj holds several qualifications including a vachelor's in government, Master of Science in International Affairs and Bachelor of Laws with a legal practice certificate.
Commenting on his appointment, Maharaj shared, “It is an honour and privilege to lead Caribbean Export and to serve our region. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to help advance a truly transformational agenda for Caribbean resilience.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy