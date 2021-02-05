Caribbean Export appoints new head

The region's export marketing and investment promotion body, Caribbean Export Development Agency, has appointed Deodat Maharaj as executive director effective Monday last.

“Maharaj, a national of Trinidad and Tobago, has extensive experience in international trade, working with the private sector, governments, and multilateral institutions in a career spanning more than 25 years,” Caribbean Export said.

“He knows the region well, having lived and worked in Barbados, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, served with the Caribbean Development Bank, and has consistently championed the development agenda of the region in his various roles. ”

Maharaj previously served as deputy secretary general of the 54-nation Commonwealth, where he led its work in economic and social development. He also spearheaded the trade and investment agenda for the Commonwealth across its developing country membership in the Caribbean, Pacific, Africa, and Asia.

“Maharaj understands the vital role of the private sector as a key driver and partner in development and in sustainable development goals achievement in partnership with government. He also recognises the importance of creating an enabling environment for business to succeed and the imperative of attracting foreign direct investment in regions such as ours,” the agency indicated, further adding that Maharaj supported the establishment of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and sat on its advisory board for three years.

A graduate of The University of the West Indies, Maharaj holds several qualifications including a vachelor's in government, Master of Science in International Affairs and Bachelor of Laws with a legal practice certificate.

Commenting on his appointment, Maharaj shared, “It is an honour and privilege to lead Caribbean Export and to serve our region. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to help advance a truly transformational agenda for Caribbean resilience.”