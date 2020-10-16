Caribbean Export to hold virtual expo showcasing regional products

The Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) recently announced the launch of its first virtual expo aimed at showcasing some of the best products that the region has to offer while unlocking potential profits.

The event, titled 'Absolutely Caribbean' will showcase some 50 producers and is scheduled to run from November 17-18.

“We're really excited to be organising our first virtual expo. We have seen a growing trend for Caribbean food, beverages and natural products across Europe in the last few years which presents a real opportunity for us. In the UK alone, Caribbean food is now estimated to be worth £97 million with the number of Caribbean restaurants in the last year having grown by 144 per cent,” said Dr Damie Sinanan, manager of competitiveness and export promotion at Caribbean Export.

“Attendees will have the chance to book slots to meet with producers from a variety of categories including sauces and condiments; alcoholic drinks; natural, plant-based products and nutraceuticals. There will also be a presentation by European consumer goods and retail experts to discuss the latest insights on these fast-moving consumer goods within the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands,” a news release from the entity on Wednesday informed.

The online event, which represents a joint venture between the regional trade and investment promotion agency, the European Commission and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) following a successful three-day trade show and conference held in Germany last year.

The event will also be supported by the West Indies Rum & Spirit Producer's Association (WIRSPA), representing the distillers' associations from across the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) regions.

“They will be hosting a session on premium alcoholic drinks from the Caribbean in collaboration with the Rum and Spirits Academy of Europe,” the release said.

The entity also said that they will be partnering with Shaun and Craig McAnuff of Original Flava, two Jamaican-born entreperenuers living in London who have found great success with their Caribbean food and lifestyle platform and have also recently released their first cookbook of authentic Jamaican recipes.

“With an increase in demand for Caribbean sauces and condiments across Europe, the duo will host a live session to show how versatile these products are, including a cooking demonstration,” the agency said.