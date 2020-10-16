Caribbean Travel Marketplace scheduled for spring 2021
Plans for Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM) — the region's showcase of its global leadership, diversity and resilience in tourism — are currently underway as organisers are seeking innovative ideas and expressions of interest from tourism stakeholders.
According to Karen Whitt, chairman of CTM and executive committee member of Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), based on partner feedback, CTM which is traditionally held in late January, will be postponed to late April - early May 2021.
“This will be a time when travel partners and members will be more flexible with travel plans, and hopefully we will have more clarity on the effects and future of the pandemic. Caribbean Travel Marketplace intends to deliver the same benefits, values and principles for which we have become known with the qualities that embody the charm of the region,” Whitt said, noting that the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis forced CHTA to seek creative options for hosting the 39th edition of CTM.
She added that the CTM planning committee canvassed travel partners, members, destination representatives, CHTA officers and others for feedback on the best approach for producing the first CTM event since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Resoundingly, the collective feedback indicates a desire for us to be together in person, rather than virtual. We considered many options and have come to the conclusion that the only way to truly showcase the uniqueness of our people, history, culture, food, music and magic of the Caribbean is to actually be together in the Caribbean,” she said.
“As we plan for the region's largest gathering of travel suppliers and buyers, we are hopeful that we will be able in short order to announce one very special destination which will rise to the occasion of playing host to CTM 39, attracting key travel partners, Destination Marketing Organizations, CHTA members, and media from around the world.”
