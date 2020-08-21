Cayman extends ban on cruise ships until 2021

The Cayman Islands Government has extended its ban on cruise ships until December 31, according to Acting Port Authority Director Joseph Woods.

“After careful consideration, the Cayman Islands Government has taken the decision that in the current global environment with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, it cannot allow the resumption of cruise tourism in the Cayman Islands for the immediate future,” Woods was quoted in the Cayman Compass.

The decision to shut out cruise ships until year end follows the Cabinet decision to extend Cayman's border closures until October 1, after “having continually monitored the rate of infection in other countries, particularly in the United States where the pandemic is still widespread”.

However, the Government had stopped cruise ships from docking from March 16.

The US has the most amount of confirmed cases in the world and according to Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 5.2 million cases.

The Cayman Islands had not had a new positive case since July 13, and was declared a low transmission level rating by the Pan American Health Organization.

To date, Cayman has had 203 confirmed positive cases with one death.

The first recorded case of COVID-19 involved an Italian passenger from the Costa Luminosa cruise ship who came ashore for medical treatment after he suffered a heart attack. He was later diagnosed with COVID-19 and died at Health City Cayman Islands.

Last month, a phased reopening of border was announced and it included requiring travellers who have tested negative for COVID-19 three days prior to arriving to wear a BioButton monitoring device and self-isolate for five days, or, if they choose not to wear the device, quarantine at a government-managed facility for 14 days, officials said in a press release.