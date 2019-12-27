CDB lends US $75 million to Barbados to support economic reform and social protection

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a loan of US $75 million to assist the Barbadian Government's reform programme.

CDB President Dr Warren Smith indicated that the loan will enable the Government to meet critical targets and help to instil the investor confidence needed to accelerate economic growth in Barbados.

The policy-based loan will support the Barbadian Government in some key areas of the reform programme, such as broad-based growth, social development, enhanced revenue administration, and improved financial management.

According to CDB, the public debt in Barbados will fall from 117.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 to 80 per cent of GDP in the next eight years. Sustained effort to strengthen social protection and protect the interests of the poor and vulnerable are important for the continued success and sustainability of the reforms.

The Caribbean Development Bank's support is part of a wider coordinated assistance provided by international financial institutions. CDB provides policy-based loans to governments in response to urgent needs occasioned by external or internal economic imbalances, including debt crises and temporary foreign reserves shortages.