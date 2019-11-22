CHICOS held in MoBay

The Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit (CHICOS), began on November 14, 2019 drawing over 300 international investors and tourism industry experts to Montego Bay, St James.

The event, which was hosted by Global Hospitality Services HVS in partnership with planning partner JAMPRO, and co-sponsors Apple Leisure Group (ALG) and AMResorts, kicked off with Jamaica being dubbed a “Hospitality Nation” by presenter George Spence, director general of Leading Property Group, during his presentation on challenges and opportunities in the Caribbean tourism industry.

The conference also featured panels and other presentations on issues related to investing in the Caribbean, and a keynote speech from Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica, who highlighted Jamaica's performance, and welcomed investors, tourism industry experts and other attendees to the event.

CHICOS is a yearly hospitality and tourism investment conference which attracts international investors, institutional lenders and hotel operators as well as the region's leading decision makers in the tourism industry. Attendees use the event to discuss the Caribbean region's markets and possibilities, and to explore investment opportunities in Caribbean territories.

The confab provided the opportunity for Jamaica to promote tourism business opportunities, with the prime minister of Jamaica saying that investors would be wise to consider Jamaica for their next project. In addition to Jamaica's stable democracy and concrete growth strategy, the prime minister explained Jamaica was attracting increased interest.

“The sector is enjoying high interest from potential and existing investments,” he said. “Jamaica currently has approximately 15,000 rooms in the pipeline, which will be constructed in the next three to five years.”

— Alexis Monteith