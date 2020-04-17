CHTA keen on preparing region's post-coronavirus recovery

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) through a series of online training programmes has aimed to equip the regional tourism sector, help it cope with the immediate challenges, and prepare for the eventual return of tourists to the world's leading tropical destination.

The first phase of the programme, dubbed 'CHTA Live: The Resilience Series,' held earlier this month, provided historical facts and measured forecasts to assist tourism stakeholders as they develop endurance strategies in response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The first edition of the CHTA live series featured representatives from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Smith Travel Research (STR), ADARA data intelligence, and Tourism Analytics who shared data and experiences which all point to a slow but steady recovery of the sector.

“The training sessions will help to fill the void created by the postponement of the highly anticipated Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), which had originally been slated for June 26-28 in Miami,” a news release informed.

The first edition provided a wealth of data to assist tourism stakeholders, as the week of April 6-10 focused on debt restructuring— a topic of great interest to hotels and tourism-related businesses.

“It is estimated that over 70 per cent of Caribbean's hotels are carrying some form of debt. Attendees were guided on how to effectively plan and manage the restructuring of debt to bridge both short- and long-term operational challenges.

“The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) will provide short-course professional development and skills training, allowing participants to sharpen their skills in the online environment,” the report further stated.

CARIBBEAN TOURISM IS RESILIENT

The CHTA forms part of an established COVID-19 Caribbean tourism task force, comprising the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), created to coordinate the tourism industry's readiness and response efforts. The task force's mandate is to coordinate and share information, compile and disseminate support tools, provide training and advance best practices by companies and destinations.

The CHTA urged stakeholders to take advantage of the COVID-19 resources it has set up to contain the spread of the virus in the region, also reminding the world of the Caribbean tourism sector's proven ability to strongly bounce back from adversity.

The association reminded that the Caribbean's tourism sector has considerable experience in managing disruptions and risks, “We demonstrated this post 9/11, through SARS [severe acute repiratory syndrome], Zika, hurricanes, and other natural disasters over the past two decades, all while experiencing unprecedented growth.”

In a joint statement at the onset of the virus the entity's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director General Frank Comito, and President Patricia Affonso-Dass said that while nothing compares to what the region and the world is experiencing with the new coronavirus threat, and while much of what happens is beyond individual control,through sound collective actions by companies, organisations, communities, and governments, the duration and intensity of the pandemic can be managed.

“Difficult decisions which are made today will help us to recover sooner and ultimately be stronger. Despite the temporary dark clouds, the sun shines in the Caribbean and will continue to do so. As we come through this— the world will need the Caribbean to help it to heal,” they asserted.