Citigroup's McGuire for next month's Visionaries Summit

Vice-chairman of investment banking company Citigroup and chairman of Citi's banking, capital markets and advisory divisions Raymond McGuire will join the Visionaries' Summit as a featured speaker.

McGuire's session on April 3 at the AC Marriott in Kingston, is entitled 'Developing your Global Business Playbook', in which he will offer valuable insights into navigating the increasingly complex global business landscape affected by the possibilities of impending wars, global health crisis and the impact of technology and innovation.

McGuire will also share his views on what Jamaica as a country and the island's private sector should consider prioritising on the mission to make the island more attractive to global investors as well as what businesses might consider looking at expansion beyond the island's shores.

The Visionaries' Summit presented by the Destination Experience, offers an interactive master class in innovation. The global community explores groundbreaking ideas with industry pioneers who push beyond the boundaries of reality daily.

The summit will be held on April 2-4, 2020 in Kingston.

The presenters are masters of disruption who share their journeys to success and strategies for navigating the challenges and opportunities of the new technology-driven multidimensional global economy.

Having received his Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor degrees from Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School, McGuire has received numerous honours and distinctions including the Theodore Roosevelt Award from the Legal Aid Society, the John C Whitehead Social Enterprise Award from the Harvard Business School Club New York, the Humanitarian Leadership Award from the Council of Urban Professionals, Harvard Business School's African American Student Union's Professional Achievement Award and the Frederick Douglas Award from the New York Urban League.

Citigroup notably has a presence in Jamaica and the vice-chairman's visit is only fitting as the organisation celebrates its 60th anniversary on the island, having established a presence in 1960.

“The local landscape is changing rapidly. As Jamaica's economy improves and becomes more sophisticated, Citi's local operation has been evolving to better serve our clients. The beauty is that as a global organisation we have seen this kind of shift many times and we are well ahead of the curve in regards to a suite of offerings that best serve clients' interests in the new digital economy. It will be a great pleasure to have the vice-chairman join us, as he is well positioned to help articulate Citi's distinctive global access and service based on his broad mandate with our organisation,” country manager for Citi in Jamaica, Eva Lewis said.