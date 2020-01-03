CNN ranks Jamaica in top 10 best places to visit in 2020

Jamaica has been named one of the top 20 best places to travel for 2020. This, according to CNN Travel in its recently announced list of best places to visit this year.

On the list published by the global entity, the country, which was the only Caribbean destination named along with Dominica, ranked seventh behind Dominica in fourth.

According to CNN Travel's Katia Hetter, Jamaica was listed on the premise that the location has much to offer stemming from its natural beauty, culture and rich tourism product.

“James Bond, Bob Marley, turquoise waters and dazzling waterfalls — Jamaica has a lot to offer, particularly in 2020,” the CNN travel website stated.

Ian Fleming's superspy James “007” Bond appears in his 25th feature film, 'No Time To Die', shot at his Golden Eye beach house in Montego Bay. It is said that Flemming also wrote 14 of his James Bond novelS from this location, working there every winter from 1952 until his death in 1964.

“Guests can stay in the famed author's five-bedroom beachfront home on the northern coast of the island and avail themselves of Fleming's writing desk,” the report highlighted.

As for Bob Marley, Jamaica's renowned reggae icon:, “The singer lived in Kingston, Jamaica's capital, and fans of Marley's music and message can commune with the legendary artist at his former home, now,” the website further said.

The stunning cliff-side Rockhouse hotel in Negril, whose early guests included Marley, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones, was also mentioned as features that must not be missed on a visit to the country.

For Dominica, the country's “lush, primordial rainforests, foliage-engulfed peaks and deep ravines criss-crossed by 365 rivers” presents vast offerings for ecotourism.

“The renovated 28-room Rosalie Bay Eco-Resort is set to reopen in February 2020, and the reimagined Jungle Bay Eco Villas reopened in June 2019. Dominica is in the midst of an impressive luxury hotel boom, thanks in large part to its longstanding Citizenship by Investment programme,” the report stated.

The top 20 countries making the list of best places to travel for 2020 are: Chile Lake District; Copenhagen- Denmark; Dead Sea; Dominica; Estonia; Galway, Ireland; Jamaica; Kyrgyzstan; Kyushu,Japan; New Caledonia; Paraty and Ilha Grande, Brazil; São Tomé & Príncipe; St. Petersburg, Russia; Sri Lanka; Tunisia; Vancouver Island, Canada; Washington DC, USA; Wuppertal, Germany; Wyoming, USA and Zambia.