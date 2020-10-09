Commonwealth finance ministers make plea for financial support to deal with COVID-19

LONDON, England (CMC) – Commonwealth finance ministers, including those from the Caribbean, have called on the G20, Paris Club, World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend financial support to vulnerable nations given the deep and widespread economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a joint statement, the 54-member countries of the Commonwealth said they were also calling for action to support more vulnerable nations on improved access to financing and debt sustainability.

They urged the G20 to extend its Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) beyond 2020 and on the Paris Club group of countries to lead on innovative debt instruments which could help provide additional liquidity to Commonwealth and other vulnerable states.

They also appealed to multilateral development banks to be more flexible in their treatment of the impact of COVID-19 so that countries have easier access to financing.

The finance ministers said that the economic impact of COVID-19 has seen countries around the world implement much-needed fiscal stimulus packages to address the emerging health and economic crises and Commonwealth nations' debt levels are expected to rise significantly as a result.

They say this presents a significant risk to those countries' debt sustainability, with 14 Commonwealth countries already at high risk of debt distress even before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said “this is not an issue we can ignore or wish away, and failure to acknowledge and tackle the real fiscal challenges many nations are facing right now will put economies, livelihoods and communities at real risk.

“We need to recognise that these issues are so widespread and are faced by so many nations that they have the potential to develop into a systemic risk threatening all our prosperity and that it is in the interests of us all to act decisively to support more vulnerable economies now.

“Our member states are clear on what they need: action on forging an extension of the G20 DSSI to 2021, and consideration of how we expand eligibility for support to include not only low-income countries, but all vulnerable member states”.