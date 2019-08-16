Compare comparison site launches in Jamaica

Financial price comparison website Compare recently announced its launch in Jamaica as part of a $30-million investment. The financial price comparison website has been trialled in the market for five months, over which time it has attracted over 250,000 million visits from consumers in Jamaica.

CompareJamaica.com is a free-to-use, financial marketplace that utilises global best-in-class technology that enables customers to easily search, compare and apply online for a range of financial products, including loans, mortgages and credit cards.

In the coming months Compare will also be adding car and home insurance, life insurance and student loans to its platform.

In July 2019, Compare marked a major milestone after receiving its one millionth visit in the past year to its website in Trinidad & Tobago and generated $1.75 billion in loan applications in one month.

A total of 27 per cent of the adult population have now visited the site in Trinidad & Tobago, adding more than 130,000 consumers to its monthly money saving e-mails since its launch in July 2018.

“The fantastic response of consumers to Compare so far highlights the need for more digital access to financial products and services across the region and we are delighted to be announcing the launch of CompareJamaica.com and this significant investment,” said Stuart Shanahan, director of CompareJamaica.com.

“ Compare will give consumers in Jamaica the ability to search, compare and apply online for a wide range of loans, mortgages and credit cards, saving them time and money just as they use Expedia or Amazon to search for travel or consumer goods,” he explained. “We have seen customers saving huge amounts on their mortgages, car loans and insurance using Compare and now consumers in Jamaica will be able to do the same.”

Compare claims to be Jamaica's largest price comparison website for credit cards, insurance, car loans, personal loans, mortgages. The site compares more than 30 brands and over 200 products, making it easy for consumers to transparently search and compare the market and apply online, connecting consumers to providers simply and easily.

CompareJamaica.com's directors and co-founders include Barry O'Brien (ex-CEO of Digicel Jamaica), Stuart Shanahan (ex-CEO of Paymaster Jamaica) and Robbie Burns (co-founder of former low-fare airline REDjet).