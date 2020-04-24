Consolidated Bakeries Ja to adjust operations to meet demand

In light of the recent curfew and lockdown measures now in effect to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Limited — home of Purity and Miss Birdie — says it will adjust operations in order to meet demand for bun and bread products by starting daily production earlier than usual.

According to the bakery, the measures implemented by the Government have negatively impacted operations, especially as it relates to the ability of staff to report for work.

“We are truly thankful for the amazing team we have and how ready and willing they are to rise to the challenges COVID-19 bring. We are aware of bread shortages and we have a responsibility to our community to provide food and baked goods,” Anthony Chang, executive officer stated.

“It's a delicate balance as we have to ensure the safety of our employees and at the same time, ensure that our employees are able to show up for work. But as #TeamPurity, our promise is to do whatever we can, as much as we can, as long as we can,” he asserted.

In order to combat challenges, the company indicated that measures have been put in place in the event of a country lockdown, to ensure that it will be able to continue producing for Jamaica. In addition, managers are working alongside production-line workers to minimise any disruption to production.

“The company takes the opportunity to encourage Jamaicans to do their part by continuing to heed the advice of the Ministry of Health, practise social distancing, and most importantly, stay home as much as possible.”