Could COVID-19 delay retirement?

Editor's Note: The following is the contribution made to a recent forum on pension by Marian Ross, VP trading and investment at Sterling Asset Management

Ensuring that one has enough income and resources to be sustained through the period when one is no longer directly employed has become more critical over the last 12 years since the last global economic crisis.

Now, as the world faces a different but no less daunting crisis— brought on by the coronavirus— strategies for securing retirement are again occupying the minds of investors.

But what is the best path for retirees— as well as those contemplating the imminent prospect of retirement— in this COVID-19 scenario? Specifically, what are the best opportunities for different types of investors, what are the concomitant risks, and how best to manage them?

It is key to understand the importance of the classic risk-reward equation and getting a good sense of one's own tolerance for risk, so as to avoid panic and rash decisions at either end of the investing spectrum.

Bonds are popular among retirees because they provide steady income with no hassle. You can think of a bond like a rental property but with none of the hassle and costs. Regular income and your money back at the maturity date of the bond.

If you are a retiree or a person with an otherwise low-risk tolerance, it is critical to understand the risk profile of the issuers of investments. As a quick preliminary check, make sure that your bonds are issued by investment grade rated companies or Governments. Investment grade means a rating of AAA to BBB-by S&P.

For context, companies with a low-risk profile are Toyota, Pfizer, Starbucks, the US Government, even the Government of California. Higher risk bond issuers are companies like Uber, Tesla among others.

Retirees are facing a challenge that is somewhat unique to the last decade— persistently low interest rates. Prior to the financial crisis, investors enjoyed relatively higher interest rates on investments of moderate to low-risk profiles. However, after the financial crisis, central banks kept interest rates low in order to boost economic activity. COVID-19 has simply prolonged this policy of low interest rates. This again makes generating enough income during your retirement more difficult.

Make sure that funds don't lay idle; you may also need to go 'further out' to buy either longer-dated bonds in order to get the type of return that you may have had previously.

Retirees considering the conventional avenue of real estate investments as a source of income might do better, says Ross, to consider a portfolio of bonds as the markets, bonds in particular, will provide a higher and more stable return with much less hassle over time.

A commonly asked question is 'how can we tell if the market has bottomed out, so to speak and when is a good time to jump in?' That philosophy is not consistent with medium- to long-term investing and we don't recommend that investors take the approach of timing the market. It's far better to capitalise on compelling one-off opportunities as they arise.

The principal challenge of retirement investing is to strike a balance between optimal return expectations and one's desired standard of living. Stop, look, analyse then move confidently based on the best information available. The danger of the pandemic will recede, but your retirement goals will be in place presumably for quite some time.