Courts helps mom with small business venture plan

Crystal Clarke gives Gregory Allen, branch manager Courts Washington Boulevard, an elbow bump after receiving a 40” Mastertech Android smart TV, a Mastertech Chest Freezer, as well as toys for her children, from Unicomer (Jamaica) Limited.

The TV has the capacity to download apps and information which Clarke said will be perfect for assisting her children with their school work. The freezer will also assist the mother of eight children with a small business venture she wishes to start.