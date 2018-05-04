CPJ closes note offer for $500 million

Caribbean Producers Jamaica Ltd (CPJ) has this week successfully closed a private placement of notes in the amount of $500 million.

CPJ CEO Dr David Lowe stated, “We are extremely pleased with the success of the offer. The strong support we received and the fact that we were able to raise the funds without providing security shows the tremendous confidence the market has in CPJ and the resilience of our business model.”

The company, which is listed on the Jamaica Junior Market Stock Exchange, will use the proceeds of the offer to pay out existing higher-cost debt which matures in May and fund the expansion of CPJ's rapidly growing operations.

Once known primarily as a purveyor of wines and spirits to clients in the hospitality industry on the north coast, CPJ has evolved into a diversified food service distributor and manufacturer providing a vast range of food, beverages and non-food supplies to support players in the hospitality industry.

As part of its diversification strategy the company also entered the local retail consumer market and expanded operations into the Caribbean to replicate its current business model.

CPJ's recent results have been strong. Its 2017 net profits and EBITDA were up 149 per cent and 48 per cent respectively over the previous year, while its six-month results at December 31, 2017, showed growth of 17 per cent and 68 per cent in revenues and net profits.

The notes offered by CPJ are unsecured and have a tenure of five years with a coupon of eight per cent for the first three years and then a floating rate calculated as six-month WATBY plus 2.5 per cent. The notes will be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange after the close of the offer.

The private placement was arranged by Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd, which reports that the offer was “eagerly taken up by institutional investors”, according to a news release.

Vice President, Origination and Capital Markets at SIJL Dylan Coke advised that “CPJ is a great story and given the strong liquidity in the market right now, debt issued by a company of such high quality will be very quickly taken up”.