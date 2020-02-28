Cuba buys fuel shipment, vessel and all, due to US sanctions
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) — Cuba purchased a shipment of oil — and the vessel holding it — as its owner refused to dock at the island nation over fears of violating US sanctions, the Government said Wednesday.
Authorities in Cuba — which is facing a fuel shortage — did not specify where the fuel or ship came from, nor when the purchase took place.
“We have reached the point where we had to buy a ship near our shore — buy the ship — because the owner refused to dock with the fuel on board,” Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez said.
“We have had to buy the ship with money from the limited financial resources at our disposal in our country to be able to buy this fuel,” he said.
Cuba produces only 32 per cent of the fuel it uses to generate electricity, while the other 68 per cent must be imported, mostly from Venezuela — but Venezuelan imports have been reduced, also because of sanctions from Washington.
Rodriguez lamented other effects of the US trade embargo, which was instituted in 1962 and recently strengthened by President Donald Trump.
“We recently purchased two airplanes for air transport,” he said, but the seller backed out of the plan for fear of violating the recent reactivation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.
That clause allows legal action to discourage foreign investment in Cuba after the country's 1959 communist revolution.
And an “important international company” cancelled investments meant for modernising Cuban airports for the same reason, Rodriguez said, without naming the firm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy