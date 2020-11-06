D-day in crucial Salada/JACRA case

Next week Thursday, November 13 is D-day in the crucial legal battle between Salada Foods and the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) as Supreme Court judge Justice Anne-Marie Nembhard hands down her judgement.

The parties have been eagerly awaiting judgement over the past seven weeks since Justice Nembhard reserved her judgement in September, having heard two days of legal submissions from both parties. The judge had promised a mid-October judgement delivery, but the parties have been notified that the decision will be handed down next week Thursday.

At the heart of the dispute is a directive earlier this year from JACRA, Jamaica's agricultural produce regulatory authority, ordering Salada to use 30 per cent local coffee content in its blended coffee formulation. Salada, which is the island's premier manufacturer of coffee is resisting this directive and filed a law suit on August 31, 2020 to block JACRA from effecting its order.

Salada is seeking, among other things, leave to apply for judicial review to seek orders of certiorari and mandamus. These legal remedies are being sought by Salada, as it resists JACRA's directive to change its coffee formulation to a 30 per cent local coffee content in its blended coffee product.

The effective date of the directive was September 1, 2020, but Salada took the matter to court before the directive could be put in effect. As a result, there is a stay of the order pending the outcome of the case.

At present, Salada uses 10 per cent local coffee in its blend of instant coffee, but the company is resistant to increasing the local coffee content by 20 per cent on the grounds that it will change its instant coffee formula, which will be detrimental to the company's cost of sales. According to Salada, the move will materially change the taste profile of its Mountain Peak Coffee brand, which currently enjoys over 50 per cent market share of the instant coffee sector, noting that the company is unsure of how receptive consumers will be to this.

JACRA has stated that it will not be extending the 10 per cent local coffee content waiver, which Salada has been enjoying since January 2018. JACRA, which was established for the development, regulation, and standardisation of the agricultural commodities (coffee, cocoa, coconut and spices) industry, is insisting that Salada comply with its imposition of the 30 per cent local coffee content formulation.

Salada Foods was first granted permission to use 10 per cent of local coffee in their instant coffee products in January 2018. This was following on the low production of Jamaica High Mountain Coffee, which resulted in low availability for Salada's purposes.

The permit was further extended to Salada Foods on April 18, 2019 and expired December 2019, with JACRA declaring that it will not extend the waiver any further.