Dîner en Blanc is 24 Hours Away!!!!!!

... And Table Leaders Odetta Rockhead-Kerr and Cortia Bingham-McKenzie are ready to wow! Dîner en Blanc (Kingston) is back and takes place on Saturday, November 30 at a secret location. Per this 30-year-old tradition, started in 1988 in Paris, France, over 600 guests will gather at a secret location, dressed in white from head to toe, to indulge in an evening of magic. They will share in their own gourmet meal with good friends, breathtaking moments, wine and Champagne pairings and fabulous local entertainment in one of the city's most beautiful spaces.

