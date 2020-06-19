Delay in plans for QWI shares buy-back

Listed investment management company QWI Investments has pushed back plans of a shares buy-back owing to weak performance in the last quarter and expectation of a soft April to June quarter.

Company directors have been discussing the idea of a shares buy-back given the underperformance of the stock on the local exchange. Since the stock was listed in October last year at the initial public offering (IPO) price of $1.35 per share, it has been consistently falling in value to the current rate of $0.79.

A shares buy-back occurs when a company buys back its shares from the marketplace because it believes the market has discounted its shares too steeply, to invest in itself, or to improve its financial ratios. This can be a great thing for shareholders because after the shares buy-back, they each will own a bigger portion of the company, and therefore a bigger portion of its cash flow and earnings.

At last Wednesday's annual general meeting (AGM) QWI's chairman, John Jackson, disclosed that the shares buy-back is still on the table, emphasising that the only reason why it is not being pursued at this time is that the timing is just not right. In addition, the company's equity position doesn't allow it to pursue a shares buy-back right now.

Jackson pointed to the fact that the issue of the shares buy-back will be put forward in a resolution to be voted on an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which will be called at some point in the future. Jackson told shareholders, who were attending the AGM at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, which was also streamed live, that the shares buy-back is on the agenda for the AGM, noting that it will not be taken but will be brought back at another shareholders' meeting.

He told shareholders that the directors are not recommending the payment of a dividend for 2019, as they seek to manage the investment company though the current COVID-19 turbulent times.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TOOK A BATTERING

The QWI chairman conceded that the company's investment portfolio both in local and US equities took a battering in the last quarter, due to COVID-19. The bulk of QWI Investments portfolio is invested in the Jamaican and US stock markets.

Accordingly, the sharp drop in prices in those markets have negatively affected the value of the portfolio and QWI's net asset value per share fell 26.9 per cent to $0.95 at the end of March from $1.30 at the end of the December 2019 quarter.

When asked by a shareholder when does the board expect the company to return to the pre-COVID-19 period when its investment portfolio was doing well, Jackson responded that his projections is for August to December.

He was quick to point out that the recovery could come before that time period. However, barring unforeseen eventualities, Jackson is sticking to his August to December turnaround time.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR MARCH QUARTER

For the second quarter, QWI realised gains on sales of investments exceeding $13 million. Almost $3 million of these realised gains arose from QWI's USA share portfolio while dividend income earned amounted to almost $6 million.

There was a $5 million foreign exchange translation gain in the quarter. The above gains were offset by unrealised losses on the Jamaican portfolio of $493 million and almost $50 million on the overseas portfolios.

QWI ended the quarter with equity capital of $1.29 billion down from $1.87 billion at the end of September 2019 and holds investments in local and overseas stocks amounting to $1.41 billion. Funds borrowed and used for in their investment activities amounted to $133 million, down from $234 million on 31 December 2019.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR TO DATE

For the year to date, QWI realised gains on sales of investments exceeding $31 million. Its USA share portfolio produced almost $6 million of these realised gains, while dividend income earned amounted to almost $14 million.

Year to date, the annualised dividend yield, has averaged approximately 1.0 per cent of the average stock market investments held by the company. There was a $16 million foreign exchange translation loss in the half-year.

The above gains were offset by unrealised losses on the Jamaican portfolio of almost $610 million and almost $44 million on the overseas portfolios.