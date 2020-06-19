Delay opening Airbnb sector —Montego Bay Chamber president

MONTEGO Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janet Silvera is calling for a delay in the resumption of activities in the Airbnb sector, as the country's tourism industry fine-tunes protocols to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Silvera, who made the call at this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange via Zoom, is insisting that it should be another three months before the sector is given the green light to continue operations.

Jamaica fully reopened its borders to international travellers on Monday (June 15), when it welcomed six flights with more than 500 passengers, a positive sign for the tourism industry which was dealt a severe blow when the country's borders were ordered closed to incoming passenger traffic on March 24.

More than 1,000 tourists have arrived in the island since Monday, while some 9,000 are expected within the next two weeks.

Several hotels have opened their doors to visitors in the western end of the island, but according to Silvera, Airbnb is different from hotels.

“People have Airbnb in communities or in complexes where you have families. Now, how are you going to manage the protocol in those complexes? That is what we have to worry about. If we're not ready to deal with that then no, I don't feel that Airbnb should reopen until another three months; until something can be done to ensure that all the people who live in those complexes are safe,” Silvera argued.

On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who has often described the short-term home-sharing product as community tourism at its best, offered no comment, telling the Observer that “segment of the product” remains closed.

In a statement yesterday the Jamaica Home Sharing Association (JHSA) said that it is aligned with the Ministry of Tourism's COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols and is committed to playing its role.

“We look forward to working with the Government and stakeholders as the country reopens its borders on a phased basis. Many visitors who embrace the diversity of Jamaica's community tourism product are ready to return to the island and are watching developments with great interest— several have started to book.

“As business and leisure guests prepare to return, the association has worked assiduously to support its members to fully comply with the Ministry of Tourism COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols. Hosts are implementing enhanced measures outlined in the protocol document for the peer-to-peer accommodation sector. Many hosts will be ready to welcome guests as early as the second phase of entry while protecting the health and safety of guests and communities alike,” the JHSA statement read.

It said that it is fully cognisant of its role in the “whole of society” response, bolstering its partnerships across sectors, and contributing to a stronger and more resilient tourism sector during and post-COVID-19.

To this end, the association said that it will be working closely with its government and private sector partners; sensitising, guiding, educating and training peer-to-peer accommodations operators; strengthening and monitoring adherence to industry standards; protecting and enhancing communities; and supporting the growth and development of community tourism and the wider Jamaican economy.

“We stand committed to hosts and our nation in sustaining a COVID-19 resilient environment for guests to stay and enjoy what our beautiful island of Jamaica has to offer; while positively contributing and rebuilding this very important sector for all stakeholders.

“In addition to our outstanding and world-leading hotels and resorts, we anticipate an increase in demand for smaller, personal, private, unique and authentic spaces, and the peer-to-peer community is ready to meet this demand,” said the JHSA.