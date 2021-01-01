DeltaCap takes 35% stake in LINK2LENDERS

Local private equity firm Delta Capital Partners has acquired a 35 per cent stake in LINK2LENDERS, an online loan referral platform that boasts of giving consumers the opportunity to make the best selection without having to do the legwork.

“Jamaicans will be able to see the loan landscape at a glance and be empowered to make the healthiest and most sustainable financial choices. It will also force financial institutions to really compete for the attention and business of customers,” a company release quotes Zachary Harding, executive chairman and co-founder of DeltaCap.

Harding, the release said, also noted the wide reach of the platform which provides information on an array of credit products, from as small as a pay day loan, to as large as a mortgage, by connecting consumers to multiple local lenders and insurance companies.

According to LINK2LENDERS co-founder Jason Dear, the company has already seen high traffic despite the current market temperature, as the platform allows Jamaican consumers to apply from anywhere in the world, once there is access to the Internet and/or a device.

“In 2020, with very little marketing, we've received and been able to process over half a billion dollars in applications for Jamaicans from as far as Belgium and Canada, without anyone ever having to step foot in a bank in Jamaica,” the release quotes Dear.

“A lot of crucial life decisions come down to money, and with things currently as unpredictable as they are, we wanted to create an online solution where people could simply, smoothly and quickly conquer the loan approval process,” he said.