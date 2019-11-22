Demarara Tobacco reports $1.3B in profits for first half of 2019

Demerara Tobacco Company (DEMTOCO) has reported profits of G$1.3 billion for the six-month period ending June 30.

According to a report in the online edition of Guyanese newspaper Kaieteur News, the pre-tax profit filed in the company's interim financial report represents a four per cent increase for the corresponding period in 2018.

“The gross profits during this stage were further recorded at G$1.8 billion, reflecting an increase of three per cent in the previous year,” Kaieteur News reported.

According to DEMTOCO, the “positive results” were driven by the excellent trade marketing efforts of the staff, the ongoing and positive distribution efforts by the company's business partner, Edward Beharry, and disruption in the supply chain in the illicit trade in cigarettes which flowed from the impact and implementation of anti-illicit trade measures by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The newspaper report stated that administration, distribution and marketing expenses totalled G$425 million, a one per cent increase over the G$419 million in 2018.

“In June, after publishing the 2018 annual report, the company, which is responsible for providing Guyana's marketing support to the British American Tobacco Group (BATG) brands, had raked in pre-tax profits of some G$2.9 billion,” Kaieteur News reported.

“This represented a significant 14.4 per cent increase compared to 2017 and the highest growth in profits for the company in the past five years.”

The Kaieteur News report noted that despite the implementation of tougher tobacco regulations set out across the board, the DEMTOCO still manages to pull in and increase profits.

Kaieteur News explained that the Tobacco Control Act of 2017 serves as an international public health treaty and guidance framework to fight against the global tobacco epidemic.

“This act further mandated the adoption and implementation of tobacco control policies such as the 100 per cent smoke-free environments in all indoor public, work, public transportation and specified outdoor spaces; a ban on sale of tobacco products to minors; prohibition on vending machine sales; and a ban on the manufacturing and sales of toys and candies in the forms of tobacco products.

“The Act provides for a minimum fine of G$10,000 for a person who is caught smoking in the aforementioned prohibited spaces. However, imprisonment is not prescribed for the offence.

“Even though the Ministry of Public Health has made progress in keeping tobacco companies in line with the new legislations, heavy and consistent enforcement is needed on the parts of the Public Health Ministry, officers from the GRA, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), among others,” the Kaieteur News story stated.

“It is in this regard that the Ministry of Public Health was granted US$95,000 (G$19,833,817) to train enforcement officers and heighten awareness on the Tobacco ControlLegislation and the National Tobacco Control Focal Point.”

Jamaican Christopher Brown, who assumed the leadership of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) as managing director in 2018, noted that Guyana passed what many have described as the toughest anti-tobacco legislation in the Caribbean.

“There was much anxiety, and as a team we had to quickly and in a focused way steer the organisation through a transitional period to both operate within the new local regulatory environment, while ensuring that our business partners understood what the environment demanded without significantly dislocating the operations,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.

He said at the end of 2018, DTC, or DEMTOCO, as the company is called locally, returned to growth, recording a 14 per cent increase in profits and reversing a four-year trend of decreasing profits.

“We have continued this growth, as our half-year, 2019 results have shown,” the DEMTOCO boss stated.

“It has been a remarkable 17 months at the helm of DTC. We have an exceptional team both locally [Guyana] and at the above market levels, from our Caribbean head office in Trinidad, headed by Raoul Glynn, and we have a highly supportive board led by our Chairman Marcus Steele,” Brown added.

Responding to the question of the future of the industry regionally, Brown, who also served as an area manager for BATG's operations in the Cayman Islands, said the outlook remains positive.

“The truth is, we are operating within the context of increasing regulations, the onslaught of the illicit trade and generally challenging economies,” he told Caribbean Business Report. “The company has been very clear that we are not opposed to regulations; we respect the rights of non-smokers, and we call for balanced and enforceable laws. Many times it's the very harsh laws which only serve to move consumption from the legal to the illegal industry, fostering a growing illicit trade which has known connections to organised crime.”