Digicel concludes process to reduce debt, next week is the target date

Digicel yesterday announced that Digicel Group One Limited's (DGL1) scheme of arrangement (the Scheme) is effective.

This announcement marks the conclusion of the last significant milestone in the comprehensive debt-reduction process that Digicel announced on April 1, 2020 which followed extensive prior engagement with a number of large bondholders.

The debt-reduction process is expected to be completed next week, following consummation of the previously announced offers to exchange existing debt of Digicel Group Two Limited for various new securities.

Effective completion of the scheme follows stakeholder support for the debt-reduction process, including the sanctioning of the scheme by the Bermuda Supreme Court on June 8, 2020 and the entry of an order by a federal United States court on June 17, 2020 recognising DGL1's proceedings in Bermuda and giving full force and effect to the Scheme in the United States.

Key outcomes of the debt-reduction measures include:

·reducing debt by approximately US$1.6 billion to approximately US$5.4 billion;

· reducing annual cash interest costs by US$125 million;

· extending key debt maturities; and

· enhancing liquidity and operational flexibility for continued growth and monetisation of Digicel's well-invested infrastructure.

Commenting, Denis O'Brien, chairman of Digicel, said: “We are very grateful for the support of our bondholders and other stakeholders in delivering a transformative outcome that underpins our ability to further enhance our services to our 13 million customers across 32 markets.”

“To date, Digicel has invested over US$7 billion providing state of the art infrastructure in 32 markets, including over US$2.2 billion of this over the past five years. Our journey and investment encompassed a wide range of emerging markets some of which had little or no telecommunications infrastructure prior to Digicel commencing operations. In other markets we drove competition and services to challenge dominant incumbents, reducing prices, and delivering fast-track, high-speed services. Our next phase will be as a digital lifestyle partner across all our markets,” the Digicel chairman said.

Jean Yves Charlier, chief executive, Digicel Group, commenting on the issue said: “Whilst the deleveraging process has been underway over recent months, the day-to-day job of providing exceptional services, planning for the future, and managing the human and logistical challenges posed by COVID-19 is being progressed by our exceptional teams, colleagues, and partners across our 32 markets. I could not be more proud of what has been achieved, and I applaud your work for our great business but also for the communities in which you live and work,” Charlier said.