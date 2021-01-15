Digicel names Jabbor Kayumov as new CEO
Digicel Jamaica yesterday announced the appointment of Jabbor Kayumov as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
In a release Digicel said that Kayumov comes to the post with much experience, having previously headed the company's Trinidad operations within the last two years.
“Jabbor made his mark on the business by driving the performance across all business lines to record Digicel's best year ever in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019. Through a powerful combination of laser focus on execution, heavy emphasis on customers [he] empowered the teams to go out and win,” the release noted.
Commenting on his appointment, Kayumov said that he was excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to lead operations in Jamaica— Digicel's flagship country.
“With a strong focus on ensuring that we deliver on our promise of simply more, I am looking forward to working with the team to keep finding new and powerful ways of bringing our Better Together brand to life for our customers and our staff,” he stated.
According to Oliver Coughlan, Digicel's CEO for the Caribbean and Central America, Kayumov's willingness and accessibility to staff and customers will help the company to continue its rise of a customer-centric culture, thereby positively impacting engagement scores and customer feedback.
“Jabbor's enthusiasm and dynamism is infectious and has been an integral part of the success that he has driven in our Trinidad and Tobago operations. I would like to congratulate him on his new role as CEO of Digicel Jamaica and to wish him every success,” he said.
Prior to his roles at the telecoms service provider, the incoming CEO also previously held senior roles with international telecoms operators like Veon and Telia in South East Asia and post-Soviet countries. Most recently, he spearheaded Digicel's digital transformation agenda in Trinidad and Tobago culminating in the successful relaunch of the company as a digital operator. As a digital operator Digicel seeks to deliver powerful digital experiences and 1440 minutes to customers every day.
