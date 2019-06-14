Dominica welcomes removal from EU blacklist

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) —Dominica Tuesday welcomed the decision of the European Union to remove the island from its list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

“The Government had done all that was required of it to be removed off the list. That vindication has come. The European Union has removed Dominica from the blacklist and put them on the white list,” said the Government's legal adviser, senior counsel, Anthony Astaphan.

Astaphan, speaking on the State-owned DBS radio said the removal from the blacklist proves that the Roosevelt Skerrit Government was being honest when it complained about its inclusion in the first place.

“It is 100 per cent consistent with what representatives of the government, including the prime minister, had said should have been the result in the first place,” he said, noting that persons seeking to secure cheap political points tried to discredit the Government without listening, appreciating and understanding what the true facts were.

In a June 6 memo, the general secretariat of the Council of the European Union noted that it is removing the island from the “list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes” following its commitment to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance.

In April, Prime Minister Skerrit told Parliament that Dominica did not want an apology from Europe over the blacklisting saying “all we want is to remove our name from the blacklist because we have done everything and we have gone beyond what was required by the international community”.