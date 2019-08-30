Double-digit growth for RJRGleaner Group

The RJRGleaner Communications Group, for its first quarter ended June 30, 2019, recorded double-digit growth in profitability, seeing an after-tax profit of $24 million, following a net loss of $70 million in the corresponding quarter last year. This represents a $94 million increase.

Chief executive officer of the group Gary Allen, in reporting to shareholders, indicated that the group recorded a $12- million increase in revenues, mainly due to the performance of the print and television segments of the business.

“During the quarter, the group implemented an integrated broadcasting division and a more focused approach to technology initiatives and strategic projects across the brand portfolios,” Allen stated.

“The continued roll out of its high-definition work flow resulted in some benefits during the period, even as we await a policy decision from the Government on the technical standard and business model to be used in Digital Switch Over, Allen informed shareholders”.

He added that, while direct expenses were $90 million below, the prior year, due to the non-recurrence of rights and technical fees associated with the 2018 FIFA World Cup project, other income amounted to $27 million, an increase of 20 per cent, was mainly driven by exchange rate revaluation.

For the quarter under review, the group's other operating expenses amounted to $189 million, a 5 per cent increase when compared with the prior corresponding period.

Allen indicated that administrative expenses of $291 million were flat, when compared with the corresponding quarter last year, despite the inflationary effects, as well as contracted and union-negotiated salary increases.

“Continuing our clear stance on supporting democratic traditions, the group partnered with the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, making our database of thousands of death notices available for use in updating the electoral roll by removing the deceased persons from the list going back some 20 years,” he said.

— Abbion Robinson