Dwayne Walters – passionate about supporting small businesses

Dwayne Walters was always certain that he wanted to support small businesses.

He developed this clarity at a young age while growing up in an entrepreneurial family led by a father who owned a plumbing and construction business and a mother who owned a retail business.

“At an early age, I saw first-hand the benefits and challenges associated with being a small business owner. My father took hard financial decisions to ensure his employees were paid before he paid himself while my mother worked to keep her customers happy and ensure that her business thrived. However, what impressed me was the level of motivation and passion that my parents exhibited as entrepreneurs. They charted their own path and explored their passions as business owners, and I wanted to help others to do the same,” Walters said.

Today, Dwayne has made a career of supporting small businesses. He leads the Small and Medium Enterprise & Partner Channel portfolio at C&W Business Jamaica, which includes the management of more than 100 network of technical and sales professionals committed to creating innovative solutions to benefit the diverse technology needs of Jamaica's small and medium-sized businesses.

“Small business is big business. Apart from the sector's importance for job creation and the introduction of innovation into the marketplace, each major company started small. The difference is that they were able to scale, diversify and futureproof their operations. The right technology can serve as an equaliser and help small businesses during their journey of growth,” he said when asked why he chose to support small businesses through a career in telecommunications.

Dwayne engages with small businesses frequently to maintain focus on their unique needs and challenges. This information guides his input on the development of technology products and the bundling of services.

Since assuming the helm of the SME & Partner Channel portfolio in 2017, he has expanded the technology footprint of C&W Business Jamaica among the small business segment, thereby supporting the operations of thousands of businesses island wide.

“My approach to technology for small businesses is to provide solutions that will support their current operations but are scalable to accelerate growth. This requires clarity on where a business wants to go in order to support them on that journey. While many entrepreneurs have found a formula for moderate success, not enough realise that assuming the full growth potential of their business requires them to embrace technology and innovation,” said Walters.

Walters' says his leadership style is based on the tenets of structure, prioritisation and a culture of excellence which he accredits to lessons learnt while working in the banking and retail industries before transitioning to the telecommunications sector 15 years ago.

“A leader is nothing without a strong team. Therefore, I work to create and maintain a culture of excellence where I praise loudly and correct softly. Clarity on the way forward empowers my team to prioritise and adopt an outcomes-oriented approach. Also, any member of my 100-plus team can reach out to me because I always make time to listen,” stated Walters.

THRIVING AND SURVIVING DURING

“The pandemic has created a new normal in business, and those who depend completely on brick and mortar locations are disproportionately affected. Many small businesses still do not possess an e-mail for customers to contact them. This has always been a challenge, but now more than ever, it limits their prospects to engage new customers, maintain relations with existing customers and survive the pandemic,” Walters said.

He continued: “Small businesses have an opportunity to look at their operations through different lens. Now is the time to embrace digital solutions to increase efficiencies and grow their operations. In fact, their size and agility can allow them to be at the forefront of the digital movement. Start-ups are a perfect example of this, but it requires boldness.”

Reminiscing on his childhood and the enthusiasm his parents exhibited towards their businesses, Walters encourages entrepreneurs and business owners to continue setting the world on fire with their passion regardless of the challenges associated with the pandemic.

“Entrepreneurs and business owners, you must remain passionate and motivated because this is your superpower. The realm of possibilities for any business is endless but it must be guided by robust goals, willingness to pivot in order to meet market changes and clear milestones for success. Business associations and mentors will provide great avenues for support. Also, don't forget to celebrate small wins because without this, you won't appreciate how far your business has come even as you push forward.”