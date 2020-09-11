Economic decline continues into July-September quarter-PIOJ Hotels and restaurants sector contracts by 84.5 per cent in July

The Planning Institute of Jamaica ([PIOJ), in its latest assessment of economic activities, said that the economy is expected to record a decline in output between the range of 8-10 per cent for the July–September quarter . This follows contractions seen this year as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“This projection is based on expected contraction in all industries, with the exception of the producers of Government services,” shared PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry in a short-term economic outlook during a quarterly brief this week.

He said that as the economy continues to be impacted by the measures put in place to monitor the spread of the pandemic, there is the expectation that there will be continued downturns across all major sectors and industries lasting throughout the entire 2020/2021 fiscal year.

“Consequently, the PIOJ's projection for output is for a contraction within the range of 8.0–10.0 per cent for the full fiscal year. Growth in output is expected to resume during FY2021/22 given the cycling out of the impact of the closure of the Alpart refinery, as well as an expected reduction in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activities. However, GDP levels are not anticipated to recover until two years after the pandemic,” the PIOJ head said.

“This out-turn, if it materialises, would result in the most significant decline in GDP on record, that is, since FY1996/97 when Jamaica began producing the fiscal year GDP data series,” the planning agency further noted.”

The director general, however, pointed to the reopening of the country's border, passenger movement and little though limited tourist activities along with the hosting of the general election and its associated expenditures, as some of the activities that will temper the rate of contraction for this quarter.

HOTEL AND RESRUARANT SECTORS

Henry, in his assessment, noted that major sectors such as hotels and restaurants will significantly add to downturns for the July-September quarter, due to a sharp decline in foreign national arrival.

“Preliminary data indicate that stopover arrivals decreased by 84.5 per cent for the month of July [and] there were no cruise passenger arrivals during July,” he said.

In the previous quarter, this sector recorded a 87.5 per cent contraction.