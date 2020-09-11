Economic decline continues into July-September quarter-PIOJ Hotels and restaurants sector contracts by 84.5 per cent in July
The Planning Institute of Jamaica ([PIOJ), in its latest assessment of economic activities, said that the economy is expected to record a decline in output between the range of 8-10 per cent for the July–September quarter . This follows contractions seen this year as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“This projection is based on expected contraction in all industries, with the exception of the producers of Government services,” shared PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry in a short-term economic outlook during a quarterly brief this week.
He said that as the economy continues to be impacted by the measures put in place to monitor the spread of the pandemic, there is the expectation that there will be continued downturns across all major sectors and industries lasting throughout the entire 2020/2021 fiscal year.
“Consequently, the PIOJ's projection for output is for a contraction within the range of 8.0–10.0 per cent for the full fiscal year. Growth in output is expected to resume during FY2021/22 given the cycling out of the impact of the closure of the Alpart refinery, as well as an expected reduction in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activities. However, GDP levels are not anticipated to recover until two years after the pandemic,” the PIOJ head said.
“This out-turn, if it materialises, would result in the most significant decline in GDP on record, that is, since FY1996/97 when Jamaica began producing the fiscal year GDP data series,” the planning agency further noted.”
The director general, however, pointed to the reopening of the country's border, passenger movement and little though limited tourist activities along with the hosting of the general election and its associated expenditures, as some of the activities that will temper the rate of contraction for this quarter.
HOTEL AND RESRUARANT SECTORS
Henry, in his assessment, noted that major sectors such as hotels and restaurants will significantly add to downturns for the July-September quarter, due to a sharp decline in foreign national arrival.
“Preliminary data indicate that stopover arrivals decreased by 84.5 per cent for the month of July [and] there were no cruise passenger arrivals during July,” he said.
In the previous quarter, this sector recorded a 87.5 per cent contraction.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy