Egg farmers say St Catherine sales prove local consumption will improve if price is lowered

President of the Jamaica Egg Farmers Association, Roy Baker cites that the recent overwhelming support by St Catherine residents for the sale of eggs at discounted prices is sufficient proof that local consumption of the product will increase tremendously if sold at a more affordable price.

“The takeaway from all of this is, if the price is right consumers will eat more eggs. We now have empirical evidence to show that at the right price we can move this thing from one egg per person per week, which it has been for years, to two eggs,” Baker said.

Consequently, Baker is calling on Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke to remove GCT from the price of eggs.

“Now that we have empirical evidence that reducing the price 14, 18 per cent can really improve the movement of eggs in our wholesale market so well, I am now calling on the minister of finance and [the] public service, the Honourable Dr Nigel Clarke, to remove the 15 per cent GCT from eggs,” Baker appealed.

“I think that the Government now must do the right thing. The right thing is to remove GCT. This is the only locally produced product on which GCT is charged, and it creates so much complication in the marketplace that I don't know if anyone is enjoying the benefit to whom it was expected. I don't think so.”

Over the weekend St Catherine residents, who are currently under lockdown, were the beneficiaries of lowered egg prices, subsidised by the Government.

Egg farmers who supplied the hospitality sector were left with high piles of eggs on their hands after COVID-19 forced the closure of hotels. Following representation by the Jamaica Egg Farmers Association they forged an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture to increase sales by bringing eggs to consumers at a reduced price.

At the subsidised cost, two dozen eggs went for $500, or $6,000 per box.

Noting that the egg farmers who service the tourism industry represent a third of the market, Baker said given what transpired in St Catherine he was encouraged that local consumption has the potential to push the growth of the industry.

“At that level we would be above what the hotel industry has been taking. So therefore, we have tremendous room for growth if we start doing this thing and get more people to start eating egg – then you will see that we can grow the industry and we will become more self-reliant and less dependent on the tourist industry,” Baker argued.

“It [tourism industry] is great, we want the tourist industry, we are looking forward to its return — its great for our business — but what I am saying is we shouldn't go under because of a pandemic of this nature.”