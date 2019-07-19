Emerge : Igniting an agile mindset

Do you know what it takes to ignite an agile mindset?

That was the question posed to the Emerge Summit's audience on Saturday (July 13) at the AC Mariott Hotel.

Spearheaded by growth and leader coach Catherine Goodall, public relations consultant and personal coach Naomi Garrick, and attorney-at-law and people developer Rochelle Cameron, Emerge's theme was 'Igniting an Agile Mindset'.

The personal and professional development conference hosted over 100 guests, who were willing to engage and learn from each other's experiences across a variety of topics comprising personal branding, entrepreneurship, leadership, and empowerment.

Emerge featured a line-up of Jamaican speakers, to provide a series of educational and thought-provoking platforms that inspires creative and innovative ideas for personal and career development.

One such speaker was fitness guru and founder of Yahsuh Fitness Shani McGraham Shirley, who in her presentation on 'Getting Acquainted with a Better You' asserted her mantra that “when one door closes, build another one”.

She highlighted that by reclaiming your body, mind, and life, you should focus on what's important and what matters.

Founder of Blow by Blow and host of the Tami Tackles Everything podcast, Tami Chin Mitchell also presented on what it means on starting over.

“Multi-passionate people sometimes find themselves in a place of feeling really unfulfilled, and sometimes they can't connect their purpose and passion,” she expressed.

“You get back on track, you get back to it and part of it is because when you're in it, you're in it”.

The conference also featured a fireside chat in the form of a panel discussion, with chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of National Commercial Bank (NCB) Insurance Company Vernon James, general manager of NCB Insurance company Antonio Spence and vice-president of investment banking at NCB Capital Markets Herbert Hall.

Other speakers included psychiatry consultant Geoffrey Walcott, writer and autism advocate Francene Noel, managing director of Ballaz International Andre Virtue, entrepreneur and author Odetta Rockhead-Kerr, and president and group CEO of NCB Financial Group Patrick Hylton.