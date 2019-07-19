Employment rates increase

As at April 2019, the unemployment rate stood at 7.8 per cent. The employed labour force increased by 29,900 people for this period when compared to April 2018.

A breakdown of this figure shows an increase in the total number of males employed, accounting for 18,200, whilst female employment accounted for the other 11,700 of the total figure.

These are some the latest findings coming out of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) Labour Force Survey for April 2019. In a press release sent to this newspaper, it was garnered that the total number of males employed within the period, employment was primarily in construction and other community, social and personal service activities. As for females, employment was predominately in the hotels & restaurants services and real estate, renting & business activities'.

The release also highlighted that there was a larger increase in male employment. Of the total number of people employed in April 2019 totalling 1,244,500, there was 29,900 or 2.5 per cent more than that for the previous year (which totalled 1,214,600); male employment increased by 2.7 per cent to 691,500. This was 6,500 more than the increase for females over the same period.

The survey went further to reveal employment levels in certain types of job categories.

The release stated that “the occupation group service workers and shop and market sales workers had the largest increase in the Employed Labour Force, (18,100 persons), moving from 275,600 in April 2018 to 293,700 in April 2019”.

Other occupation groups such as clerks, increased by 15,900 or 20.8 per cent.

“Of the two occupation groups with decreases in employment, skilled agricultural and fishery workers accounted for the larger decline of 8,800, followed by elementary occupations with a decrease of 3,800”, it showed.

Increases in male employment were also observed largely in the occupation groups elementary occupations (6,500), service workers and shop and market sales workers (6,300) and clerks (5,800). Female employment also increased primarily in the groups service workers and shop and market sales workers (11,800) and clerks (10,100).

STATIN in presenting further findings from the survey noted also that relative to April 2018, the industry group that recorded the largest increase in April 2019 was public administration & defence; compulsory social security, accounting for 11,400 people or 19.9 per cent. Following behind was other community, social and personal service activities' with 10,400 persons or 15.4 per cent.

— Kellaray Miles