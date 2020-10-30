Everything Fresh Jamaica completes expansion to Bahamas

Everything Fresh Jamaica — one of the island's premier importers and distributors of fruits, vegetables and other food products — has completed its expansion to The Bahamas.

To this extent, the Jamaican-listed company has completed the transfer of a 60 per cent stake of Everything Fresh Bahamas Limited to itself as the parent company.

In a recent statement to shareholders, Everything Fresh Jamaica — which distributes various high-demand food products including dairy, delicate meats, assorted dry and canned goods, fruits, vegetables and seafood — intends to model its Jamaican operations in The Bahamas.

The company purchases meats from foreign markets and distributes them locally to various supermarkets and hotels from its 78 Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 11 head office. The move in The Bahamas is consistent with its vision of replicating its Jamaican operations and its success in other Caribbean islands

In early 2019, Everything Fresh Jamaica began exploring a transaction that would accomplish this critical diversification goal.

In the statement to shareholders, Everything Fresh Jamaica Chairman Gregory Pullen declared that its Bahamian subsidiary “has realised remarkable growth from a standing start, propelled by a knowledgeable, vibrant and logistics savvy blend of Bahamian and Jamaican staff ”.

Pullen told shareholders that despite the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company expects to continue delivering value to the market and grow further in the near term.

Everything Fresh Bahamas Limited is located in New Providence and is part of the Food Wholesalers Industry. At last count it had a direct staff complement of six.