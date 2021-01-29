Express Catering bullish on growth agenda despite COVID-19 fallouts

Hospitality outfit Express Catering Limited (ECL), in an attempt to position its business for growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic has been curbed and to exploit new revenue opportunities from increased passenger travel at the Sangster's International Airport (SIA), has engaged several projects which will see the food and beverage provider expanding its line of brands and service offerings.



Ian Dear, chief executive officer of ECL, said that with the latest additions, the company hopes to streamline revenues which has decreased since the onset of the pandemic. In its partnership with MBJ Airports Limited—operators of SIA— the entity provides food and beverage offerings to arriving and departing passengers that access the Montego Bay-based airport.

“MBJ and ECL continue to be strong partners through this challenging period, [both] are now in final negotiations for final development and operations of two food and beverage concessions in the pre-security area at Sangster's airport,” Dear said during a Mayberry Investors Forum held on Wednesday last (January 27).



He said that the renovation of SIA's food court along with the introduction of a Dairy Queen (DQ) outlet and another major restaurant in the quick service industry, which was not disclosed, will help to spur the growth of income for the company. The 1,147 square foot space is expected to accommodate more outlets as well as increased traffic flows, which ECL hopes will be returned to normal by mid-year.



“The renovation of the airport food court represents an opportunity to capture 100 per cent of the departing passengers from both the east and west concourses as opposed to our current 70 per cent capture rate in the same area. This represents an increase of 630,000 departing passengers when tourism returns to pre-COVID-19 conditions. Based on these increased captures of departing passengers from the west terminal and an anticipated increase in the average spend, based on access to a larger variety of food and beverage offerings, we project US$3.15 million in revenues,” Dear said.



He further said that as the pandemic continues to provide challenges in key source markets, hopes for a swift recovery of international travel and rapid widespread vaccination will certainly assist in building traveller confidence and ultimately increase travels.



“It is anticipated that the travel and tourism sector should see a considerable uptick in 2021. It is believed short distance vacations will be preferred, putting Jamaica located within a four-hour flight radius of 500 million people in an advantageous position. Additionally the success of the COVID-resilient corridor and tour requirements among all the measures put in place to manage the spread among the local population has positioned Jamaica as an ideal Caribbean destination.



“Although returning to pre-COVID levels will take some time, current trends in Jamaica are promising, as most major airlines serving the country are increasing services as the demand picks up and resorts are projecting a 40 per cent increase in occupancy during the winter season,” he added



Dear, in outlining the growth planned for ECL's food and beverage programme, cited the inking of a deal with the Marley family, which will see the company opening a Bob Marley One Love restaurant which he believes will carry significant value for the tourism product. In addition, ECL also said it will be adding a bento sushi—one of the largest sushi companies outside of Japan and Freshens food kiosks at the airport.



“ECL continues to invest and expand its offerings at SIA. The group remains confident that the effort of the local private and public sectors put forward and the recent introduction of a vaccine will steadily translate into increasing arrivals and departures for Jamaica,” he said, adding that the company, which was also in advance discussions to partner in providing food and beverage offering at other airports, is constantly looking for opportunities to expand its horizons.



ECL in its first quarter results ended August 31, 2020 posted a net loss of $US1.08 million due to the slow pace of tourism recovery when compared to the net profit of US$1.04 million it made during the same period of the prior year.



Revenues also went down as a result of an 88.3 per cent passenger reduction to total some US$444,000 when compared to US$ 4.5 million earned in 2019. The delayed results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2020 were expected to be posted yesterday according to a notice on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).