Fayval Williams urges Jamaicans to buy into Wigton IPO

THE government hopes to attract at least 10,000 Jamaican investors into owning Wigton Windfarm Limited, which will be going on the market, next month.

Newly appointed Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, made the appeal, as the main speaker at Wednesday night's Mayberry Monthly Investor Forum at the Knutsford Court Hotel, New Kingston, which focused on the 15-year-old Government- owned wind energy plant.

Williams said that Wigton is about to make history again, after leading the way in developing the local renewable energy sector using wind turbines, when the shares go on sale for an initial public Offering (IPO) expected early next month.

She says that the government, the company's current owner, will ensure that thousands of ordinary Jamaicans have a chance to become the new owners.

“Empowering our future with a clean, environmentally friendly, perpetually available and virtually inexhaustible renewable energy,” she posted, to the delight of the over 200 people who filled the main meeting hall at the hotel to hear the plug.

“The plan is to have at least 10,000 investors become (new) owners of Wigton and share in the profits,” she said, noting that the Government's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity generation requires a 56 per cent renewable energy capacity for wind and solar by 2037.

The minister also did the math showing that with a three per cent gross growth capacity, the country could be requiring another 950 megawatts of energy from Wigton, in terms of wind and solar energy, by the 2037 deadline.

She also noted that Wigton is expected to end the fiscal year, 2019/20, next Sunday, with revenues of about $1.3 billion.

“Wigton has many good features about it. It is doing its part to diversify Jamaica's energy mix, and make the economy more resilient,” she suggested.

“It is doing its part in reducing our dependence on fossil fuel, which today we have to buy from other countries, reducing our precious foreign exchange reserves,” she noted, while pointing out that the company has also been doing its part in reducing the effect of gases which warm the earth's surface.

William said that the Wigton's IPO will offer ordinary Jamaicans an opportunity that other countries boast about, by using the opportunity for energy diversion to create new millionaires.

“We want Jamaicans to boast as well. We are not the only country encouraging its people to think about investing in wind energy. A great example is Denmark, which has a significant wind farm owned by some 10,000 investors, along with a municipal utility company,” she informed the crowd.

She added that wind power will have pride of place in the future generation of electricity in Jamaica.

“And Wigton wind farm should have pride of place in our hearts. I could say in your investment portfolio, but I won't,” she quipped to the amusement of the crowd.

Also speaking at the forum was the chairman of Wigton's board, Oliver Homes, who acknowledged that, while he could not get into the details of the upcoming IPO, he wanted to say that the board was embarking on a strategic plan.

He said that the company is interested in growing and is ready for growth, and the board will be developing a strategic plan to inform the directions in which it is headed.

“Obviously, we operate in a regulated industry and, as such, aspects of our growth will have to be controlled by regulation. But, we will be proactive in putting together, from a strategic standpoint, those areas that will be considered optimal,” he stated.

Sharing the good news, as well, was Wigton's General Manager, Earl Barrett, who noted that since coming into operation, Wigton has reduced the importation of oil into Jamaica by some 100,000 barrels, saving the country over $1 billion in expenditure, annually.

He also noted that training is still available at the Manchester-based plant, using its own training lab which was opened in November 2016, equipped with working models in seven areas of renewable energy.

“The intention of the training is not just for our staff, but for persons all across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. The practical training is delivered with models for wind, fuel cells, concentrated solar, solar thermal, solar PV, bio energy and small hydro,” he explained.

Foreign trainees are being admitted since 2017, and Wigton has partnered with four local tertiary institutions — the University of the Wes Indies (UWI), the University of Technology Jamaica (UTech), the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Northern Caribbean University (NCU), as well as the HEART-Trust, to train students.

Guests were welcomed by Mayberry's assistant Vice -president for Marketing, Anika Jengelley, and moderated by the director for Investment Banking, Tania Waldron-Gooden.