First Global Bank launches 'The Next Move is Yours' mortgage campaign

First Global Bank (FGB), a member of the GraceKennedy Group of Companies, is moving to increase its stake in the lucrative but highly competitive mortgage market.

As a part of that stated mission, FGB recently introduced its 'The Next Move is Yours' campaign, which the bank says is an attempt to deliver a product which makes homeownership easier and accessible. First Global Bank now offers a mortgage rate of 8.5 per cent for new homebuyers with up to 97 per cent financing and 30 years to repay.

“Homeownership is still considered a big goal, which many people find unattainable before the age of 40.

“While some financial institutions offer competitively lower interest rates, they usually require a saving commitment for a minimum of 18 months at a certain minimum threshold as a prerequisite to access financing at this special rate. First Global Bank differs and allows new customers to access mortgage financing as soon as they are financially ready.

“FGB knows how important making the next move is, so we remain committed to helping our customers to make their dream of homeownership a reality on time,” offered Shanelle Bethune, marketing officer at First Global.

Bethune explained that while on an average, the market processes applications within 90 days, new FGB mortgagors can expect to have their application approved within 30-45 days upon submission of all documentation.

“FGB Mortgage Expo” will be hosted tomorrow (August 24) from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Sovereign Village Portmore. This expo will serve as a central hub for all things mortgage, bringing together all the key resources for homebuyers.

“First Global Bank understands that the mortgage process can seem daunting due to limited financial literacy and as such this event aims to bridge the gap. All new homebuyers are invited to this unique experience which will engaged and prepare them to make the 'next move'.

First Global Bank is committed to making homeownership accessible and easy for all who are ready with a FGB mortgage facility,” Bethune ended.