Fontana reports strong Q3 results

Fontana Pharmacy is reporting a third quarter revenue of $951 million, a 6.8 per cent increase over the $890-million recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

“Gross profit also increased to $296 million, or 14.5 per cent higher than the $259 million recorded in Q3/2018,” Fontana said in a news release.

“For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, Fontana recorded profits attributable to shareholders of $29.70 million compared to $16.09 million, an improvement of 85 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year,” the company added.

“This marked increase in profits can be attributed to a number of systematic improvements, including a continued focus on strategic sourcing, more efficient buying processes, and increased efforts in inventory management,” Fontana explained

The company also said that its new Waterloo store is on track to be opened at the beginning of September 2019.

“This will be the sixth Fontana branch, presenting Jamaicans with a state-of-the-art, cutting-edge retail shopping experience. Our ceaseless emphasis on customer convenience will be amplified by an escalator for ease of access, and an ample and uncrowded parking area,” the company said.

The Waterloo complex will also include an Imperial Optical, Candy Craze, and an Intcomex Tech Centre with exclusive brands. There will also be a Starbucks and Wendy's beside Fontana Waterloo.

“It's going to be all about everything you need in one place,” the company added.

Since its first store in Mandeville in 1968, Fontana has opened branches in Montego Bay in 1994; Savanna-la-Mar in 2007; Kingston, Barbican, 2013; and Ocho Rios, 2013.

The company said it will continue “to actively explore all attractive options for further expansion across the island”.