Even with COVID-19, food supply is safe — JMEA

With COVID-19 now a part of the Jamaican reality, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) has urged consumers to remain calm as enough supplies are on the island to satisfy consumption demands.

As seen by the rush of Jamaicans hustling to stock up on items in preparation for the impacts of the coronavirus [of which two imported cases have been confirmed on the island to date], the JMEA's President Richard Pandohie has assured the public that enough back stock and supplies are in place to cushion the heightened demands of this period.

“People need to rest assured that the food is not going to run out. They need to know that Jamaica still has food and that we can supply ourselves,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He noted that from a manufacturing standpoint, they have been preparing for the threat, which has now materialised, for two months prior and ensuring that the manufacturing and agricultural capacity remain sufficient.

“We have adequate supplies! We are in a position to supply the nation. At this point our priority is to ensure that our employees are in a position to keep us going,” he further stated.

In responding to concerns regarding the shortage of some supplies, he said that for supplies such as sanitisers and other items which may be running short, much of these products are not produced locally.

He therefore used the opportunity to implore fellow manufacturers to use the crisis of the coronavirus to better develop their businesses, looking at diversification strategies and increasing exports.

“What people need to realise from this crisis, is the opportunity for our country to be better. It's an opportunity for us to fix a lot of things and improve some areas and be more innovative.

“As manufacturers we need to move up the value chain. We need to become innovative and expand those skill sets. When you launch a new juice drink with a new flavour that's not innovation—that's just a line extension,” he said while also calling for greater embracing of technology and getting people trained for the job.

Pandohie underscored that with the current set up of the local manufacturing market, the availability of brands and trademarks outweighs the amount of products on offer. He said that agro-industries are those most suited in helping the country move up the value chain.

NO PRICE INCREASES

The JMEA head also pointed out that with oil prices trending down; this will be beneficial for the consumers and manufacturers alike hence price increases and cost should not be a subject of debate at this time.

“We have been sending the message and have also been very strong with our manufacturers in letting them know that there is no reason for anybody to be taking price increases at this point. We have to be mindful of the environment that we are in and not take advantage of a panic situation as we ought to behave in a responsible manner,” he commented.