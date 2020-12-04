Foreign direct investment in Latin America, Caribbean fell by 7.8% in 2019 — ECLAC report

Latin America and the Caribbean received US$160.721 billion dollars in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2019, 7.8 per cent less than in 2018, a decline that is seen intensifying sharply in 2020 when inflows are forecast to drop by between 45 to 55 per cent stemming from the cornavirus pandemic, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) advised recently.

Further ECLAC in its annual study 'Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean 2020' stated that worldwide, the amount of FDI is seen shrinking by 40 per cent in 2020 and by between 5-10 per cent in 2021.

“Thus, FDI would mark in 2021 its lowest value since 2005. Latin America and the Caribbean is the region forecast to have the steepest decline.

“Since 2012, when a historic high was reached, foreign investment flows have experienced a nearly uninterrupted decline in Latin America and the Caribbean, which has demonstrated — primarily in South American countries — the relationship existing in the region between FDI flows, the macroeconomic cycle and commodity price cycles,“ the ECLAC report posited.

As in prior years, the study points to great heterogeneity in national results and no subregional pattern emerges: in 17 countries, inflows declined in 2019 versus 2018 while in nine others, they increased. In 2019, the five countries that received the most investment were Brazil (43 per cent of the total), Mexico (18 per cent ), Colombia (nine per cent ), Chile (seven per cent ) and Peru (six per cent ).

In Central America, FDI inflows only grew in Panama and Guatemala. In the Caribbean, the FDI going to the Dominican Republic overcame the decline from the year before; Trinidad and Tobago had positive levels of investment after three years of negative growth; and in Guyana, as in 2018, there was a very significant year-on-year increase, fuelled by investment in hydrocarbons exploitation and related sectors, positioning the country as the second-largest FDI recipient in the subregion.

In the 2010-2019 period, Europe consolidated its status as the most important investor in the region, followed by the United States. Intraregional investments, meanwhile, fell from 12 per cent to six per cent.

The ECLAC report highlighed that of all sectors, renewable energy accounted for the greatest number of project announcements in the last five years.

With regard to the performance of Latin American transnational corporations, known as translatinas, ECLAC's publication records a 75 per cent increase in FDI outflows from the region in 2019. However, upon examining the 2010-2019 decade as a whole, it can be seen that Latin American investment has lost steam.

“The contributions that FDI has made in the region have been relevant, as a complement to national investment and a source of new capital, as well as for expanding export-related activities and developing the automotive industry, telecommunications, some segments of the digital economy and also sectors that have acquired strategic importance today in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the pharmaceutical industry and that of medical devices,” the study indicated.

“However, the structural problems of the region's economies and new international scenarios also make it necessary for FDI and the policies that seek to promote it to be part of a broader project that drives a progressive structural change, meaning a change that would allow for increasing productivity and achieving social inclusion, equality and environmental sustainability,” ECLAC underscored.

The ECLAC report stated that that Latin America and the Caribbean has achieved a good position in terms of exporting medical devices, driven precisely by transnational corporations, with Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic particularly standing out.

“In Latin America and the Caribbean, the COVID-19 crisis shows the growing importance of stimulating regional cooperation and the development of a regional health care and medical devices market and of cross-border industrial centres. The medical devices industry requires manufacturing, scientific and technological capacities that are present in several countries in the region, the potential of which was revealed amid the health emergency. The development of national industrial and technological capacities and improved access to medical devices for the inhabitants of Latin America and the Caribbean is a strategic challenge, and to successfully tackle it, national and regional policy guidelines will be needed,” the document concluded.