Frank Comito steps down as head of CHTA

Frank Comito has retired as chief executive and director general of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA).

Comito, who joined CHTA in 2015, made a five-year commitment to help refocus the organisation and address several long-standing challenges the organisation was facing. During his tenure he led the association through the novel coronavirus pandemic, several devastating hurricanes and numerous global challenges impacting the industry.

In a message to members, Comito, who will continue to serve as a part-time special advisor to the organisation, said he was proud of how quickly and effectively CHTA adapted over the past 10 months, working in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders to address the health crisis.

He added that COVID-19 remained a critical concern, and declared the industry needs CHTA, its regional public sector ally, the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), and local private and public sector tourism associations and entities working together towards the industry's recovery now more than ever.

“Our work has a bottom line impact on restoring tourism and economies,” he stated.

Looking to the future of Caribbean tourism and CHTA, he voiced optimism that despite the headwinds facing the tourism sector and the association, industry leadership working with local and regional tourism associations will address immediate needs, mitigate the impact of the pandemic, and help to steer a course to the future.

The transition to new leadership comes at the conclusion of nearly 40 years of service to local and regional private sector organisations in the Caribbean. Effective January 1, 2021, travel trade veteran Vanessa Ledesma assumed the post of acting chief executive officer and director general. Formerly chief operations officer of CHTA, she has been noted for her skills, experience, integrity and deep passion for the industry.