Gara opens second Wendy's restaurant during COVID-19

Amidst the slowdown of economic activities brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gara Restaurants Limited recently opened another Wendy's fast-food outlet, and said that its rapid expansion plan slated for this year is still on course.

The restaurant, which is located at the Super Value Town Centre on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, is the second outlet put into operation within the last six months.

“We must grow and push through the impact of the pandemic as best we can to support the growth of our brand, our people and our country. So we are excited to open another new restaurant to serve Jamaicans and provide new jobs,” a news release from the company's publicist quotes Michelle Myers Mayne, director of Gara Restaurants.

“Of course, during the COVID-19 pandemic, customers will not be able to enjoy all of the ambiance created at the new facility, as we adhere to social distancing policies and take all precautions to maintain a safe environment for our customers and teams. However, we will still be serving the highest quality burgers in Jamaica for our carry-out customers,” Myers Mayne said, noting that in light of the current realities, outdoor dining is available for patrons wishing to relax and enjoy freshly prepared meals.

Gara Restaurants, which acquired the Wendy's brand from Wisynco Limited last November, has been on target with its mission to strategically and significantly grow the franchise and increase its market share in the local quick service industry.

In June, the company opened an outlet at Waterloo Square, West King's House Road at a cost of $130 million.

The newest location, which the franchise operator said was commissioned at a cost of over $100 million, is expected to seat over 80 diners in a contemporary design setting, featuring a chef's table, open kitchen and modern décor. The operators have also said that the restaurant, opened on October 10, will provide 30 new jobs in an environment which has seen increasing unemployment.

“The continued investment in expansion is an indication of the local franchisee's commitment to contributing to the stimulation of the nation's economy,” the release said.

The current location brings to eight the number of restaurants operated by the group, which has stores in Kingston, St Catherine and St James, three of which — Bogue, Montego Bay; Braeton, Portmore, St Catherine; and Waterloo Square, St Andrew — have a drive-thru.