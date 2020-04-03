Global Tourism Resilience Centre to lead region's recovery post COVID-19

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCM) based in the Caribbean will be charged with driving the recovery of tourism in the region following the passage of the novel coronavirus disease which has already debilitated much of the sector.

Jamaica's minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett in a recent breaking travel news report made these pronouncements whilst also noting that the centre which is located on The University of the West Indies campus in the country will also play a significant role in helping to restore the island to its famed tourist destination.

“While nobody knew that a pandemic like no one has ever seen would bring global tourism to a virtual standstill, the GTRCM, fortunately, was created to deal with recovery and in whatever form,” he said.

The minister said that when world leaders, legislators, and academics convened in Montego Bay last year to commemorate the opening of the centre, a pandemic like the coronavirus was never at all factored. “While we were cognisant that there could be pandemics and other threatening diseases, nobody could have foreseen anything of this magnitude where an invisible enemy...a phantom, basically… would emerge —that would close borders, shut down airports and seaports, close hotels, essentially shutting down travel, and having everybody retreat to the confines of their homes.”

He underscored the importance for countries to have a strategy for recovery in place so that the industry can be returned to normality in the quickest time.

“This is where the GTRCM will come into play,” he said.

Bartlett said that the facility will liaise with various stakeholders to promote resilience and build human capacity in order to have growth returned in the fastest possible time. It will also serve as a reference point for information, communication, and research on best practices in tourism recovery that will effectively provide the road map on where we need to go to get back on our feet.

In highlighting the sector's resilience, he added, “Of all the major industries globally, none face greater exposure to disruptions as the tourism industry, which has proven again and again that it has the greatest capacity for recovery.”

The tourism minister said that the facility will be even more committed to making Jamaica and the Caribbean among the safest destinations in the world.

The Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre is dedicated to conducting policy-relevant research and analysis on destination preparedness, management, and recovery due to disruptions and crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods. It involves collaboration with domestic and international policymakers and practitioners at all levels of government, private, and non-profit sectors and academia.

— Kellaray Miles