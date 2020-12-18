Going digital a work in progress at Digicel

Digicel Group's repositioning as a digital operator benefited customers with its roll out of the promise of a powerful digital experience that includes a suite of eight apps.

However, Digicel Jamaica Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Nasha-Monique Douglas says that while COVID-19 had impacted the completion of the transition process, there is more still to come in 2021.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Douglas indicated that just months after the company's initial October roll-out, it is getting feedback on the new services to allow for a seamless journey.

“Everything is a work in progress, but we have been taking [our consumers'] feedback. We put something new into the market and the only way we can improve on it is through our consumers' feedback. We have opened up the avenue to allow our customers to tell us whatever it is that they feel about the service, bundles, and our new way of working,” Douglas said.

“As we get the feedback, we refine. So that has been the greatest part of being a part of this team, that as soon as we hear that the customers had challenges, we will look into it ourselves and then make sure that the process is simplified so that the process is easier for them. So far so good. I really can't complain it's something that I am incredibly proud of because our team took about three years to be able to deliver this proposition to the market,” she continued.

The CMO further indicated that the transition also includes in-store rebranding for all Digicel branches, which was disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“If we're going to be a digital operator then every single piece of our footprint has to deliver the same experience…but that is an evolution within itself and a project that we could not undertake this year, but something in the works for next year,” Douglas said.

“We have to figure out how to do touchless things, how to include voice-on-demand experiences within the stores, where it's not disrupting anyone else. It is literally what you can do at the stores at your fingertips and that's not something I know that [Digicel] could have accommodated with the roll-out that we had done this year,” she said.

While Douglas did not give details on the new features to be expected 2021 and the overall rebranding investment, she asserted that “it will be worth it”.

“I can't 100 per cent tell you what it's going to look like yet, but it is definitely something that a lot of people have been working on now for some time. All that happened in March flipped the switch on how we're going to deliver it because you have to now manage contact,” she continued.

Nineteen years after its launch in Jamaica as a mobile operator, Digicel's new brand identity, according to Douglas, is simply on point of moving with the ever-changing digital world.

“As the world evolves, we also have to, which is the main reason why we went with this route because to me there is no more telecommunications. It's more than just picking up the phone to call, it's how you live your life through a web. [The environment] is ever-changing so that means that we have a team that is constantly looking at the future and what that is supposed to be. And as we're able we then slowly adapt — because we're not always quick to — our products and services so that we can offer you the best experience, especially digitally,” Douglas stated.

Digicel prime bundles feature digital services spanning D'Music for music, PlayGo for TV streaming, SportsMax for all things sport, BiP for advanced messaging, video and voice calling, gaming and marketplace, LOOP for local and international news, GoLoud for 75 local radio stations and podcasts, Billo for cloud storage, and the MyDigicel app.

“It means giving you an opportunity to not only experience your digital lifestyle but having the freedom to utilise your package the way you need. There's a lot of any-use data, depending on the plan, where you can study, keep your communication or connection with family and friends, and it's really just to take us all into the future,” she continued.

In the same breath, she hailed team members for their dedication to delivering quality products and services, especially in the driving of LTE [Long Term Evolution] adoption in rural areas of Jamaica.