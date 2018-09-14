Greater transparency on exchange rates of authorised dealers and cambios

The Bank of Jamaica announced yesterday that “in order to foster greater transparency in the operation of the foreign exchange market and improved access by the public to market information”, it will now be adding an additional table on the foreign exchange market to the daily report it sends to the press each afternoon.

The new table contains information on the average buy rate, average sell rate and volumes bought and sold for US dollar transactions by each authorised dealer and the nine largest cambios.

Yesterday a total of US$59,479,000 was bought by financial institutions and a total of US$41,979,000 was sold. The average buying rate was $136.30 per US$ and the average selleing rate was $137.05.

The table shows that the bank with the greatest foreign exchange purchaes yesterday was BNS which bought US$12,594,000, whereas NCB was the largest seller as it sold US$10 million.

Meanwhile, the bank with the widest spread was JN Bank with a $5 spread, with a buy rate of $131.08 per US$ and a sell rate of 136.87.

The financial institution with the lowest spread was MF&G Trust and Finance which bought US dollars for three cents more than it sold them for — $137.06 compared to $137.03.

The BOJ trading information can be found on the bank's website at: http://www.boj.org.jm/foreign_exchange/Spot_Summary.php

Additionally, detailed trading information for each authorised dealer and cambio in other currencies, in addition to historical data, is also available on the bank's website at: http://www.boj.org.jm/foreign_exchange/fx_spot_market.php