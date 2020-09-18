Grenada's Spice Island resort to reopen in 2021 due to COVID-19

Spice Island Beach Resort, one of the Caribbean's top 20 hotels, has announced that it will delay plans to reopen until October 2021 with hopes that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic subsides.

“We took the precautionary decision to delay reopening to protect our guests, our family and our employees from the spike in infections that we have seen across the Caribbean as islands and hotels have reopened,” said Janelle Hopkin, president and managing director of the resort.

“Our employees, many of whom have been with us for years and have become our extended family, would like nothing more than to welcome guests back to Spice to relax away from the crisis,” Hopkin also said.

“We have been watching what has been happening internationally and have made the decision to wait,” she added.

The tourism entity has, however, said that it plans to use the lockdown period to embed safety and health protocols and to further enhance the resort.

“Spice Island Beach Resort will use this time to polish everything at the resort, making it better than ever when it reopens next year. We will also prepare safety and health protocols to protect our guests when they do return in 2021,” Hopkin said.

“The resort's first priority is the health and safety of its staff and guests and will be working with the guidelines of the local and international health officials regarding COVID-19, to make the necessary adjustments to the resort's operations and adapt to the new normal once travel and social restrictions have been eased internationally,” Hopkins also said, indicating that the destination currently enjoys a 45 per cent loyal repeat clientele.

Hopkin, who recently succeeded her late father Sir Royston Hopkin, as the resort's president and managing director, has committed to completing the ongoing enhancements that commenced two years ago.

“There is a lot more work to be done to get us to the next level, and that is what we will be using this time to achieve. My intention is to complete the work my dad began by sticking to the master plan he unveiled in 2018 and rolling out a new and improved resort in 2021,” she said.

Located on the stretch of Grande Anse beach and about 10 minutes away from the Point Saline International airport, Spice Island Beach Resort comprises 64 suites including 17 with private pools and other luxurious beachfront accommodations. The independent, family-owned property in recent years has garnered significant attention as Grenada's tourism stature continues to grow internationally.