Gross lack of linkage between tourism and other sectors — Pandohie

President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) Richard Pandohie says there is a lack of proper linkage between tourism and other sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture within the last few years.

Speaking in a Private Sector Organisation of Jamamica (PSOJ) online conference held recently, Pandohie, referring to statistics shared by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke on the growth of tourism over the last 10 years, said that the data presented highlight huge gaps in linkages and that same data have shown how the tourism sector has soared through the years unaccompanied by others.

“The data are indicating that Jamaica's fastest growing and most impactful sector has not had sufficient linkages to the productive sector, thus failing to pull the economy in a way that would help to build a diversified and more resilient growth model,” he stated, while noting that based on the statistics presented, the comparative change in real value added economic output (using a baseline of 100) indicates that output from hotels and restaurants has doubled between 1997-2019 while manufacturing and agriculture have declined or had a minimal increase (see chart).

Responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer Caribbean Business Report, the JMEA head said that while it may be true that the productive sector has failed to capitalise on many opportunities, there are still some historical factors which continue to exacerbated the situation.

“Government policy prior to 2013 supported the duty free importation of goods for the tourism sector under its incentive regime. This has created a culture of looking outward and for the development of established external supply chains and partnerships that continues to today,” he said.

Pointing to statistics from the tourism demand study of 2019, he said that national expenditure on manufactured products in 2018 by the tourism sector amounted to some $351.9 billion.

“Of the total amount spent on manufactured goods in the period, about $143.5 billion or 41 per cent was lost to import leakage, with apparel, accessories and textiles accounting for the highest important leakage of 69 per cent, followed by furniture and bedding with a 42 per cent leakage of total demand. Leakage is the value of goods purchased that are imported.”

He said while the establishment of the Tourism Linkages Council (TLC), which now collates data and provides better insight across sectors about the gaps that exist, thereby making it possible to better guide investment opportunities, better policies need to be implemented to address these shortcomings.

“There is no doubt that the Ministry of Tourism using the vehicle of the TLC, under the chairmanship of Adam Stewart and the supporting team have really been making strong efforts to bridge this gap; but to truly be effective, linkages will require a joint approach that includes having Government policies in place to guide stated minimum domestic purchase to the sector.

“Policy measures to ensure that existing and new investors increase the local content in their purchase in reasonable way. The data state that with the growing level of investment in tourism since 2014 there has been a commensurate growth in the leakages. Therefore, at the onset of brokering investment deals, suppliers for local goods are to be placed at the forefront and on a sustained basis,” Pandohie said.

He further cited the introduction of financial products that address timely payment to local and small suppliers, packaging of the opportunities for investment to the private sector from the findings of the tourism demand study as well as improving information dissemination to the tourism sector on locally produced goods and services as some key remedial actions which could assist in alleviating the issue.

“Speedy implementation of a number of critical strategies, such as, the manufacturing growth strategy and the agri-business strategy to expand quality and consistent production will also be useful,” he added.

He, however, said that while some manufacturers have also shied away from the sector for one or more reason—capacities must be built to address quality and supply issues identified by hoteliers.

“After all, they are our customers and we need to meet their expectations,” he said.

Nicola Madden-Greig, vice-president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and immediate past president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association (JHTA), who also presented at the conference, agreed that while the tourism sector was a major player in the country's economic success, there were aspects of linkages that could be strengthened.

“As Richard [Pandohie] has pointed out it could be deeper, and we can continue to work through linkages with our partners to ensure that we do get to that place,” she said.