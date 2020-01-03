Guyana, Suriname sign agreement to further develop tourism sector

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana and Suriname have signed a framework cooperation agreement aimed at increasing tourism business between the two territories and enhancing the growth of a sustainable tourism product that will attract more visitors to the two Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries.

Director General of Tourism Donald Sinclair said the agreement, which was signed on Monday, is being regarded as a very timely and strategic mechanism, coming as it does in the midst of preparations for the February 2020 Tourism Expo of the Guianas which Guyana will be hosting at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

He said that the agreement, which was signed following two years of discussions, speaks to a common and shared national vision that has been kept alive through successive administrations in both countries.

Following the signing, officials from the two countries met to outline the immediate steps to activate the agreement with the establishment of a Guyana-Suriname Tourism Cooperation Council, to be convened within one month of the signing, being among the priorities.

They said the council will oversee all actions arising from the accord, and will comprise three representatives from each country, drawn from both the public and private sectors.

Business Minister Haimraj Rajkumar signed the agreement on behalf of Guyana while the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Industry, Stephen Tsang signed on behalf of Suriname.