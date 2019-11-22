H10 hotel in Trelawny to start receiving guests next month
Tourism officials are upbeat over next month's opening of the first phase of Ocean Coral Spring, the new US$250 million ($34 billion) investment from Spanish Hotel chain, H10 in Coral Spring, Trelawny.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially broke ground for the hotel in Coral Spring on Wednesday, February 6 for the all-inclusive hotel which will begin accepting guests in December.
Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett expressed satisfaction with the pace of the development.
“We have created an encouraging climate for investment, which has led to a keen interest by leading global and local brands. H10 is just one of them and we are very encouraged by the speed of development,” Bartlett said.
“We continue to focus on growing our earnings per visitor and striving to retain more of those earnings in Jamaica; we are creating business opportunities and generating improvements in the competitiveness of our tourism product; and we are building out the supporting infrastructure, which is vital to a sustainable tourism sector.”
Senior advisor and strategist for Tourism, Delano Seiveright, is encouraging stakeholders to seize the numerous opportunities that will spin off from the opening of Ocean Coral Spring and other hotels on stream for the parish of Trelawny.
“This resort development by H10 is just another representation of a rapidly growing sector. Trelawny in particular is at the epicentre of a very significant growth spurt in tourism development.
“We want to encourage local stakeholders to not only note these developments, but act on them as quite a number of opportunities will spin off from all these developments. One just have to look at the thousands of jobs being created, the tens of thousands of new tourists and the consequent need for a range of support services ranging from new attractions, ground transportation and new housing,”Seivright argued.”
H10 Hotels was established in the early 1980s, when it began operating in Spain's main holiday destinations. Today, the company has more than 60 hotels in 20 destinations, with more than 17,000 rooms, the majority of which it owns.
H10 Hotels is one of Spain's top 10 hotel companies and is currently expanding throughout Europe and the Caribbean.
As the hotel room boom continues in Trelawny, the Keith and Paula Russell-led Amaterra Jamaica Group, have entered into a hotel management operator agreement with award-winning global travel company, Marriott International.
The official signing took place last week in Montego Bay.
